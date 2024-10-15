STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

Vermont State Police to hold recruitment open house at Westminster Barracks

WESTMINSTER, Vermont (Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024) — The Vermont State Police invites members of the public, especially anyone interested in a career in law enforcement, to attend an open house this Saturday, Oct. 19, at the Westminster Barracks.

People will have an opportunity to meet troopers and dispatchers, speak with a recruiter, and tour the facility.

The Vermont State Police currently is hiring for sworn trooper positions and for professional dispatching positions. More information about job openings is available on VSP’s hiring website.

Here are the details:

WHAT: Open house at the Vermont State Police barracks in Westminster.

WHEN: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024.

WHERE: 1330 Westminster Heights Rd., Westminster.

- 30 -