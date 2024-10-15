Great Oregon Camp-In Activities

The Great Oregon Camp-In offers Oregonians a chance to dedicate a few hours or a couple of days working on their emergency plan. It is a time to practice day-to-day activities as if a large disaster has occurred. Whether you’re just starting your preparedness journey, or you’ve been doing this awhile, the Great Oregon Camp-In is for everyone.

Emergency planning starts with a simple conversation. Make sure everyone in your household knows basic, essential details:

Where to meet: Choose a meeting spot for your family. Take a walk together from your kids’ school and from your house to the meeting location, so that everyone is familiar with the route.

Primary contact: Identify a point of contact. This should be a person out of town (if possible) who will be less likely to be affected by a large disaster and can act as an information hub for your household. This person should know their role, and everyone in the family should have that person’s contact information memorized.

Alert subscriptions: All adults should be subscribed to www.oralert.gov and have Wireless Emergency Alerts activated on their cell phones.

Following these three steps can set you on the path to success after a disaster. If you’re ready to take your preparation a few steps further, check out the activities below that can help you and your community be better prepared to respond in emergencies. We also have an article on Making Preparedness Fun offering kid-friendly tips, and the Red Cross has an entire website Prepare with Pedro that will help you make the Camp-In fun.



Here are some additional activities you can do during the Camp-In:

Download the Be 2 Weeks Ready toolkit and complete Unit 2, Activity 6: Build Your Emergency Plan on page 45.

Talk to your neighbors about your different plans, and how you can work together during a disaster.

Identify and walk to an emergency meeting place away from your home.

Prepare a go-bag for everyone in your family, (including your pets) – include an extra pair of shoes and clothes you won’t miss and customize them with comfort items.

Store copies of legal identifications, medical insurance cards, prescription RXs, immunization records, mortgage paperwork, homeowner/renter’s insurance, emergency contacts, birth certificates, marriage certificates, and any other legal papers like wills or power of attorney—in a waterproof container in your go-bag.

Create an inventory of your belongings for insurance purposes using Unit 2, Activity 7: Catalog and Insure Belongings on page 55 in the Be 2 Weeks Ready toolkit.

Identify an out-of-area contact, make sure everyone has their number memorized, and call them to let them know they are part of your emergency plan.

Practice how you will evacuate your home and make any necessary changes.

Sign up for emergency alerts at www.oralert.gov and turn on your Wireless Emergency Alerts on your cell phone.

Follow Oregon Emergency Management on social media:

Facebook: Oregon Department of Emergency Management

X: OregonOEM

Instagram: @oregonoem

Threads: @oregonoem

Follow your local emergency management office on social media.

Take inventory of your emergency supplies and identify any gaps.

Set up a "campsite" inside your home, with blankets, pillows, and other supplies.

Cook meals using a camping stove or grill or prepare no-cook meals.

Practice using your emergency radio and add extra batteries to your kit.

Learn how to shut off utilities in your home (please, do not turn off your gas unless absolutely necessary).

Play games, read books, or do other activities that don't require electricity.

A prepared household is a resilient one, and every effort you make strengthens your ability to respond to whatever challenge the future may bring. As you participate in the Great Oregon Camp-In, share your activities on social media using the hashtag #GreatOregonCampIn2024.