Governor Kotek Issues Statement on Order to Send Oregon National Guard Home

Salem, OR – Today, Governor Tina Kotek issued a statement in response to an official order from U.S. Northern Command received by the Oregon Military Department on Monday:

“The citizen-soldiers of the Oregon National Guard are our neighbors, friends, and family. These courageous Oregonians deserve certainty and respect. While I am relieved that all our troops will finally return home, it does not make up for the personal sacrifices of more than 100 days, including holidays, spent in limbo.

“During this crisis, Oregonians stood united against the unwanted, unneeded, unconstitutional military intervention in our state, with thousands peacefully voicing their opposition to the Trump Administration’s abuse of power.

“President Trump’s disregard for the facts on the ground revealed that he is more focused on provoking a fight in cities and states that don’t share his politics than serving the American people. I remain committed to defending our values and the rule of law.”

Demobilization activities require Oregon National Guard members to travel to Fort Bliss, Texas before returning back to Oregon.

The U.S. District Court injunction preventing guard deployment in Oregon remains in effect and on appeal in the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals.

