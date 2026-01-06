Media Advisory: Public Hearing for Oregon Motor Voter Rulemaking to be Held Today

The Oregon Secretary of State Elections Division will hold a public hearing today, January 6th, to receive public comment on the proposed administrative rules governing the Oregon Motor Voter (OMV) program, Oregon’s automatic voter registration system administered through the Oregon Department of Transportation’s Driver and Motor Vehicle Services Division (DMV).

“Accuracy, security, and rigor are the foundation of a trustworthy voter registration system,” said Secretary of State Tobias Read. “Shaped by key input from our advisory committee, these safeguards strengthen that foundation and raise the bar for Oregon Motor Voter. Now, we’re asking Oregonians to weigh in on the proposed rules, so we can work together to build a system that serves every voter fairly and reliably.”

Please note that questions regarding the rules will not be addressed during the hearing. Questions about the proposed rules can be directed to: RAC_OMV.SOS@sos.oregon.gov

WHAT: Public hearing to receive feedback on the proposed administrative rules for Oregon’s automatic voter registration system.

WHO: All members of the public are welcome to provide their feedback on the proposed administrative rules. Staff from the Elections Division will be present to record public comments.

WHEN: January 06, 2025, at 11:30AM.

WHERE: Join online via the Secretary of State rulemaking page.

WHY: In September, the Secretary of State’s office convened a Rules Advisory Committee (RAC) to review and make revisions to the OMV program’s administrative rules, including addressing the findings and recommendations outlined by the independent Baker Tilly audit.

The RAC, comprised of election experts, staff from the DMV, county clerks, and immigration experts, has completed its review process of the OMV administrative rules, welcoming all interested parties to provide feedback.

​Written feedback on these proposed rules is due by Tuesday, January 13, 2026, at 5:00pm.

In the event of high attendance, individual comment times may be limited to allow as many participants as possible to provide their input.

Members of the public are also welcome to provide their comments in writing to the following email address: RAC_OMV.SOS@sos.oregon.gov.