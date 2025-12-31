ODHS 2025 Year in Review

As we reflect on 2025, we are grateful for the dedication of ODHS staff, community and Tribal partners, providers, and the people we serve who worked together to support people and families across the state. This year brought moments of uncertainty and change, but it also highlighted the strength that comes from collaboration and shared purpose. In communities large and small, people stepped up to solve problems, care for one another, and find new ways to deliver services with compassion and dignity. While this summary can’t capture everything accomplished this year, we hope these highlights reflect the meaningful work made possible by working together. Thank you for being part of our mission to build well-being for everyone in Oregon!

---

In January, we tried something new on social media by spotlighting one of our ODHS Mobile Units. The District 7 South Coast van (nicknamed Otto after the otter featured on his wrap) was given a friendly personality and a cartoon-style look. Posts about Otto's adventures and maps of where he and his ODHS friends would be each month were a hit and helped people connect with ODHS services in a more approachable way. We’re excited to build on this success with more mobile units in 2026.

---

In February, our Office of Resilience and Emergency Management announced the recipients of the Resilience Hubs and Networks grant [Spanish news release], selecting 87 organizations from more than 700 applicants. A total of $10 million supported resilience hubs and emergency equipment statewide, with an additional $2 million awarded to Oregon’s Nine Federally Recognized Tribes. A blog post featuring the Spray General Store [Spanish blog post] (pictured above) highlighted how these investments help small communities prepare for the future.

---

In March, ODHS partnered with the Oregon Health Authority and the Oregon Home Care Commission to fully launch a statewide recruitment campaign for in-home care professionals who serve people with intellectual, developmental and physical disabilities, as well as older adults. The campaign reached audiences through traditional media, social media, billboards, a new interactive website with a quiz, and more. Strong early results led to a refreshed version in October, featuring real workers and clients and a continued focus on sustaining momentum.

---

ODHS Office of Resilience and Emergency Management (OREM) staff spent much of April supporting recovery efforts in Douglas and Harney counties and partnering with the Burns Paiute Tribe following devastating flooding that began in March. ODHS helped meet urgent needs by providing sanitation resources, clean water, and logistical support, including delivery of a 3,500-gallon water tank to Harney District Hospital. We also offered extensions for SNAP benefit replacement [Spanish news release] requests to help people recover from food losses caused by the disaster in certain counties and an even longer extension [Spanish news release] for those who lived in Harney County.

---

In May, we launched a social media campaign to recruit adult foster home providers across Oregon. Adult foster homes offer round-the-clock care in a home-like setting that emphasizes independence, choice, and dignity. As the campaign progressed, we focused outreach on 14 counties with the greatest need, partnered with the Oregon Health Authority, and created a new adult foster home webpage to support prospective providers.

---

June centered on raising awareness about and preventing older adult abuse. Through events [Spanish news release] held across the state for World Elder Abuse Awareness Day [Spanish news release], we worked to educate and engage communities so that people would know what to do if they are being harmed or suspect someone they know could be at risk. We also launched the Respect Campaign (informed by extensive community engagement, a statewide survey, and national data) to address abuse and rights violations experienced by LGBTQIA2S+ older adults and people living with HIV in long-term care settings.

---

July was a time of transition. We unveiled a refreshed visual identity [Spanish blog post], including an updated logo, new colors, and a more modern, people-centered look. It's intentionally simple, warm, and welcoming, meant to evoke feelings of being seen, supported, and hopeful. It tells a story of growing stronger together, no matter where we come from or how we serve.

In addition, Director Fariborz Pakseresht [Spanish blog post] announced in July that he would retire on October 1 after 35 years of state service. Governor Tina Kotek appointed Deputy Director Liesl Wendt to serve as Interim Director upon his retirement. Liesl was then confirmed as the permanent Director of ODHS [Spanish blog post] by the Oregon State Senate on Nov. 19.

---

Throughout August and earlier in the summer, ODHS staff connected with families at community events to promote Summer EBT - a grocery benefits program that helps families buy food for their school-aged children when school is out. In partnership with the Oregon Department of Education, we made a focused push [Spanish news release] to help families understand eligibility before the September deadline. As a result, 360,926 children received grocery benefits, providing over $43.3 million in food support statewide. Summer EBT will return in 2026!

---

The American Public Human Services Association (APHSA)'s IT Solutions Management for Human Services conference was held in September 2025 - and Oregon really stood out! Oregon Eligibility Partnership Director Nate Singer received the Jerry W. Friedman Excellence in Leadership Award. This award honors leaders who have made a lasting impact in the human services sector of government and who design systems that prioritize the human aspect of service delivery. Additionally, our Oregon GenAI EligiBot received the Best Use of Technology for Operations Award. EligiBot, launched in June 2025, is an AI-powered assistant that helps eligibility staff quickly find resources, tools, and answers so they can better serve people in Oregon.

---

October was National Disability Employment Awareness Month, a time to celebrate the contributions of people with disabilities in the workforce and recognize businesses that support employees with disabilities. ODHS marked the month with webinars [Spanish news release], social media content, and two blog posts highlighting employment success stories. These included students pursuing cosmetology careers with support from ODHS Vocational Rehabilitation (VR) and an ODHS Communications Officer whose own VR journey came full circle.

---

During the federal government shutdown, delays in November SNAP benefits created uncertainty and added strain for hundreds of thousands of people in Oregon and local food systems. In response, Governor Tina Kotek asked ODHS to coordinate a statewide food emergency response and direct emergency funding to food banks and Tribal partners. We also made it a priority to share clear, timely information with the public, hosted a series of short Spanish videos with weekly updates, and refreshed our Need Food? web and social media campaign. ODHS staff across Oregon stepped up - going above and beyond their normal job duties by stocking food pantries, packing food boxes, and supporting community partners. Additionally, when the opportunity arose, Governor Kotek and ODHS acted quickly to get November benefits out as quickly as possible - becoming one of the first states in the country to do so before legal challenges paused them again.

---

The holiday season is always big for ODHS employees. Many of our staff take time to give back to their communities and spread joy to the people we serve. For example:

The ODHS Mi Gente Employee Resource Group (ERG) volunteered at the Salvation Army Thanksgiving dinner in Gresham - serving meals to more than 100 people and providing winter coats to every family that came by.

In Multnomah County, ODHS Child Welfare Teen/Permanency Supervisor Kelly Paluso organized gift cards for teens in foster care.

ODHS staff in Josephine County hosted a holiday party for families who have visitation through ODHS Child Welfare. ODHS Resource Home Certifier Todd Wels (pictured above) grew out and colored his beard over several months to step into the role of Santa.

In Clackamas County, staff hosted a gift pick-up event that helped ensure resource (foster) families received community donated gifts for the children and young adults in their homes just in time for the holidays. They also later held a family holiday party that over 60 families attended.

At the Washington County family holiday party, Oregon State Senator Janeen Sollman joined us to read How the Grinch Stole Christmas. About 134 families attended.

