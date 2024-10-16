Craft Body Scan Expands Vital Preventive Health Clinic to Austin

Craft Body Scan opens sixth medical clinic in Austin

Sixth clinic supports greater access to early detection services for everyone

The Austin clinic has been thoughtfully planned for the best location within the community and for the greatest impact on its residents.” — Dr. Jason Schroder

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In pursuit of early detection for all, Craft Body Scan has opened a sixth medical clinic , this time in Austin, Texas. The new clinic brings much-needed preventive health scans to the Austin community.“We know that the people of Austin want more options for disease prevention and early detection. Craft Body Scan is answering that call to action with vital healthcare services like heart and lung CT scans, as well as full body scans and virtual colonoscopies,” said Trey Marler, president of Craft Body Scan. “We’re excited to bring these services to Austin, where our clinic team will deliver life-saving care, one patient at a time.”"The Austin clinic has been thoughtfully planned for the best location within the community and for the greatest impact on its residents," said Dr. Jason Schroder, DO, medical director and co-founder of Craft Body Scan. "Everyone deserves the opportunity to beat disease through early detection and I’m confident our new clinic will help individuals throughout Austin and the surrounding area do exactly that. I'm profoundly grateful to help make the launch of our sixth clinic happen.”Craft Body Scan has clinics in Charlotte and Raleigh, NC; Nashville, TN; Tampa, FL, and Tulsa, OK. At each location, patients have access to the latest in advanced CT scan technology for the early detection of cancer, heart disease, and other life-threatening conditions.The nearly 6000 square-foot clinic in Austin will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The company plans to open two additional clinics in Columbus, OH, and Scottsdale, AZ over the next few months.About Craft Body ScanCraft Body Scan was founded with the vision to save more patients' lives through early detection. The company offers a wide range of highly advanced scans that can reveal even the smallest health threats in the body. The earlier these issues are caught, the better the health outcome for patients. By making scans more affordable and accessible, Craft Body Scan can help people enjoy a longer, healthier life.For more information, please visit www.craftbodyscan.com

