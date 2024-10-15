Submit Release
LSU Football's Will Campbell Joins Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys for South Louisiana Alligator Hunt

Join LSU OT Will Campbell and Gordon McKernan's team for an alligator hunt in South Louisiana.

Gordon McKernan's latest NIL deal brings LSU’s Will Campbell together with McKernan's team for an alligator hunting trip in the bayous of Lockport.

When Will and I first connected, we discovered a shared passion for hunting and the outdoors. This was a great opportunity to bring that to life and to showcase a unique part of Louisiana culture.”
BATON ROUGE, LA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys' latest Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) partnership sees LSU Offensive Tackle Will Campbell on an alligator hunt in the swamps of Lockport, Louisiana.

The firm shared a video that follows Campbell, who partnered with them through an NIL deal, as he joins members of the Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys team for an alligator hunting excursion. Guided by local experts, the group navigated the swamps of Lockport, capturing four alligators during the outing. The episode highlights various aspects of the hunt, blending action and humor while showcasing the experience of hunting in South Louisiana.

“When Will and I first connected, we discovered a shared passion for hunting and the outdoors,” said Gordon McKernan. “This [episode] was a great opportunity to bring that to life and to showcase a unique part of Louisiana culture.”

Campbell has been alligator hunting on multiple occasions and brought his experience to this trip. This video isn’t just about the thrill of the hunt—it’s a celebration of partnership.

The law firm plans to continue spotlighting unique experiences and partnerships that celebrate Louisiana’s culture and community.

Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys is located at 5656 Hilton Ave., Baton Rouge, LA 70808, and has offices in Alexandria, Baton Rouge, Denham Springs, Gonzales, Hammond, Lafayette, Lake Charles, Monroe, Shreveport and Zachary. For questions and inquiries, call (225) 888-8888 or visit getgordon.com for more information.

LSU Football OT Will Campbell Goes Alligator Hunting with Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys

