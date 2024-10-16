Top Business Coaching Firm, Stephanie Hines Coaching, Nominated in Best of Georgia 2024

Stephanie Hines, founder of Stephanie Hines Coaching Nominated for Best of Georgia! Vote for us Stephanie Hines Coaching Logo

Best of Georgia "showcases great businesses across our state;" voting available until Oct. 31, 2024

WOODSTOCK, GA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stephanie Hines Coaching, a leader in business and marketing coaching, announces its nomination for the prestigious Georgia Business Journal's Best of Georgia 2024 award among business consulting firms.

Recognized for helping entrepreneurs and small businesses scale their businesses to multimillion-dollar success, Stephanie Hines Coaching is committed to helping business owners enjoy fulfillment and freedom.

"We are honored to be recognized for our work in empowering business owners and leaders to reach their full potential,” said founder Stephanie Hines, a serial entrepreneur and seasoned coach who has helped others scale their businesses for two decades. “Our mission has always been to provide strategic guidance and actionable insights, and this nomination highlights the impact we are making.”

The Best of Georgia contest is an annual roundup of the best products and services found across the state. Voting is available here until Oct. 31, 2024 and votes can be cast daily.

Hines was most recently honored as Woodstock’s Alignable Local Business Person of the Year for 2024 - the third time she has earned the prestigious distinction which celebrates collaboration and excellence among small business owners in North America.

Additionally, Hines was recently featured in Authority Magazine’s Leading with Heart series. Hines’ ability to identify and address the core issues facing businesses, coupled with her dedication to providing personalized solutions, has earned her the admiration of her clients and peers alike.

Stephanie Hines Coaching offers a range of services, including one-on-one coaching, Reignite Coaching Programs designed to address the most challenging aspects of business, and Mastermind experiences that facilitate growth, scaling and succession planning among entrepreneurs. More information about Stephanie Hines Coaching can be found at https://stephaniehines.com/.

