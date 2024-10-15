State backs environmentalists after water shutoff kills thousands of fish in Kern River

The decision by state officials and Atty. Gen. Rob Bonta to intervene in the court case gives new impetus to environmental groups as they try to compel the city of Bakersfield and agricultural water districts to bring back a flowing river.

