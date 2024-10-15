HHOMA presents Filipino Heritage Festival at the Capitol Complex Saturday, October 19th, 2024

CHARLESTON, WV – The Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs (HHOMA), in partnership with the Filipino American Association of West Virginia, is excited to announce the first Filipino Heritage Festival on Saturday, October 19th, from 1-6 p.m. at the State Capitol Complex. “In celebration of Filipino American History Month, HHOMA is proud to co-host the first-ever Filipino American Festival in West Virginia,” HHOMA Director Jill Upson said. “Bring your entire family to witness history being made as we celebrate our culture, heritage, and community. Don’t miss this exciting event!” This collaboration between HHOMA and the Filipino-American Association of West Virginia will feature dance performances, authentic Filipino cuisine, food vendors, and fun activities for all ages. This event is free of charge and open to the public. Festival goers are invited to bring their families and friends and immerse themselves in the rich traditions and spirits of the Filipino-American community. Vendors include:

• Filipino-American Association of WV

• Filipino-American Charleston

• Filipino-American Parkersburg

• Filipino-American Huntington

• Filipino-American Beckley

• Filipino-American Clarksburg

• Filipino-American Morgantown

• Philippines Pride Creation Food Trucks include:

• BG’z LA Street Taco

• A Taste of the Philippines (Mona’s Eggrolls)

• Coal Miners Diners Additional

• Hickory House

• A Family Affairs LLP

• Crunchy Fruit Queen

• Nell’s Thrifty Boutique

• Knochet Sherlock

• Prichard’s Produce

• Star Dreamers Production

• Will Express Cargo LLC

• Thelma Lansang, Realtor

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.