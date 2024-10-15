STRAY CATS’ LEE ROCKER JOINS STAR-STUDDED LINEUP FOR LIVESTREAM TO RAISE MONEY FOR HURRICANE RELIEF

Music has the power to bring people together and make a difference, and I’m honored to join such an incredible lineup to support these important causes.” — Stray Cats, upright bassist and vocalist, Lee Rocker

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Legendary bassist Stray Cats’ Lee Rocker is set to perform virtually alongside a star-studded lineup for the Sonic Sunshine Livestream Benefit on October 18 at 8 PM.This extraordinary online concert will bring together some of the most talented musicians across genres to raise critically needed funds for hurricane relief, with 100% of donations going directly to organizations like World Central Kitchen, Feeding the Carolinas, Brother Wolf Animal Rescue, and Direct Relief. Online Livestream is available at https://www.sonicsunshinebenefit.com/ Lee Rocker made his mark singing, playing, standing on, spinning, and rocking his giant upright bass as a founding member of the Grammy-nominated music group STRAY CATS. The iconic multi-million-selling band Stray Cats, sold over 10 million albums, garnered 23 gold and platinum-certified records, and were among the early music video pioneers of MTV. Their songs have become a part of the fabric of rock and roll. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has included "Rock this Town" as one of the ‘500 Most-Important songs in Rock history.'Known for his electrifying performances and signature slap bass style, Lee Rocker has been at the forefront of rockabilly music for decades.His participation in the Sonic Sunshine Benefit reflects his commitment to using music as a tool for positive impact. “Music has the power to bring people together and make a difference, and I’m honored to join such an incredible lineup to support these important causes,” said Lee Rocker on joining hands with the star-studded lineup and participating in this meaningful event.In addition to Lee Rocker’s performance, fans will also enjoy sets from a remarkable roster of artists that include Darius Rucker, the Grammy-winning frontman of Hootie & the Blowfish, whose soulful country hits have made him a household name, and, Grace Potter, a powerhouse vocalist known for her captivating rock anthems and electric live shows.The event also features performances from Toad the Wet Sprocket, Indigo Girls, Barenaked Ladies, and many more, creating a musical experience unlike any other.The Sonic Sunshine Livestream Benefit ensures that 100% of all donations will go directly to support organizations making a difference on the frontlines, including:• World Central Kitchen – providing meals in response to humanitarian crises.• Feeding the Carolinas – fighting hunger and food insecurity.• Brother Wolf Animal Rescue offers care and sanctuary for animals in need.• Direct Relief – delivering emergency medical assistance around the globe.About Lee Rocker:From appearing on the cover of Rolling Stone magazine as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live to headlining the world's biggest festivals and touring with the Rolling Stones, Lee Rocker has seen and done it all!In addition to his career with The Stray Cats, Lee Rocker has recorded and performed with George Harrison, Ringo Starr, Willie Nelson, Leon Russell, John Fogerty, and Carl Perkins. In 1982, Rocker and his father, Stanley Drucker (classical clarinetist of the New York Philharmonic, under Leonard Bernstein) both received Grammy nominations; this has only occurred twice in the Grammy Awards history!In 2012, Lee appeared on Broadway in the hit musical "Million Dollar Quartet." Rocker has also received numerous honors for his contributions to music and the arts, including being inducted into the Bass Player Hall of Fame, the Rockabilly Hall of Fame, and the Long Island Music Hall of Fame, and he is a recipient of the Visionary Artist Award by his home city of Laguna Beach, California.In 2021, Rocker was honored to perform at the Library of Congress and the First Lady, Dr. Jill Biden's Luncheon. Also during 2021, music from his critically acclaimed record "Gather Round" was choreographed and performed as a "rock ballet" by world-renowned New York City dance company "COMPLEXIONS." Finally, the year 2022 found Lee Rocker included in Bass Player Magazine’s 100 Greatest Bassists of all time – in great company alongside Sir Paul McCartney, John Entwistle, Charles Mingus, Ron Carter, and other legends of the instrument.Lee Rocker has been consistently touring, recording, and performing around the globe since 1980 cultivated a fanatically loyal following of rockers, rebels, and music lovers. He is known for making his upright double bass appear as if it were a lightweight instrument as he spins, throws it about, and stands on it during high-energy concerts. In concerts, Lee shares behind-the-scenes stories of his epic career in the music business. He 'rocks every town' and leaves every audience cheering on their feet!To learn more about Lee Rocker and his tour dates, visit him online at https://leerocker.com/

Online Livestream is available Friday, October 18th starting 8 pm ET

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.