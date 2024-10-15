Woman Sentenced in Fatal Wrong-Way Crash That Killed Toddler, Injured Several Others

An investigation conducted by Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) troopers and detectives helped ensure justice for two families after a tragic collision killed one child and seriously injured several other victims.

On Monday, Sept. 23, 2024, Andrea R. Crespin was sentenced to more than 22 years in prison for the 2022 wrong-way collision that resulted in the death of her young daughter and seriously injured several victims in another vehicle. Crespin, 32, will also face 10 years of probation following her release.

The fatal crash occurred on Aug.14, 2022, on Interstate 10 near milepost 287, in Vail, AZ. Crespin was driving a Mazda sedan eastbound in the westbound travel lanes when she collided head-on with a Toyota sedan. A Volkswagen sedan was also involved in the crash.

Crespin's 2-year-old daughter was unrestrained in the front passenger seat of the Mazda and was declared deceased at the scene. Crespin and two adult victims in the Toyota sustained serious injuries, while two children in the Toyota and the driver of the Volkswagen were not injured.

Blood tests after the crash revealed Crespin's blood alcohol concentration was more than three times the legal limit.

Based on all the evidence, witness and victim statements, and computer data collected from the Mazda, troopers and detectives developed probable cause to charge Crespin with second-degree homicide, aggravated assault, criminal damage, and endangerment.

In July of 2023, AZDPS Southern Major Crimes Unit detectives tracked Crespin to an apartment in Chandler. She was arrested and booked into the Pima County Jail on $500,000 bond.

After facing a 16-count indictment on felony charges, Crespin eventually pled guilty to manslaughter, aggravated assault and driving under the influence. Crespin was sentenced to 12 years in prison for manslaughter, 10 years in prison for aggravated assault, and four months for DUI, to be served consecutively.

Crespin's sentence is an important step toward justice for the families of the victims affected by this tragic incident. AZDPS remains committed to prioritizing accountability and justice for those whose reckless actions endanger innocent victims. The department extends our heartfelt condolences to the victims and the families of those involved, and we hope this sentence brings a measure of closure.