Secretary of State, Oregon Department of Emergency Management remind Oregonians to register to vote

As we approach critical deadlines for voter registration and ballot returns, the Oregon Department of Emergency Management, in partnership with the Secretary of State, reminds Oregonians of important voting information. With increased misinformation, you must rely on credible sources for all election-related updates and instructions.



Key Registration Deadlines – Today, October 15

In-Person Registration: You can register at your local election office until the close of business today.

Online Registration: Register online at OregonVotes.gov/register by 11:59 p.m. PDT.

Remember, you must be an actively registered voter to receive a ballot. If you have questions about your registration status, or if you need to update your information, visit the Secretary of State’s official website at OregonVotes.gov/MyVote.



Voting Timeline and Deadlines

Ballot Mailing: Ballots will be sent to all actively registered voters starting October 16.

Ballot Return Deadlines:

Mail Return: Ensure your ballot is postmarked by USPS by November 5.

In-Person Return: Drop off your ballot by November 5 at 8:00 p.m. PST at an official ballot drop box.



Tips for Ensuring You Have Accurate Voting Information

To help you spot false information and find accurate information during this election season, follow these simple tips:

Use trusted sources. For voting information, rely on the official Oregon Secretary of State’s website, county clerks and elections officials, and other reputable government sites.

Verify and cross-check. Check multiple credible sources to ensure consistent and accurate information.

Beware of misleading headlines. Sensational headlines often accompany false information. If it seems geared at making you angry or evoking a strong emotional reaction, be wary. Always read the full article and fact-check claims using reputable sources.

Look at other reports. If no other news source is reporting the same story, it may indicate that the story is false. If the story is reported by multiple sources you trust, it's more likely to be true.

Is the story a joke? Sometimes false news stories can be hard to distinguish from humor or satire. Check whether the source is known for parody and whether the story's details and tone suggest it may be just for fun. Some stories are intentionally false. Think critically about the stories you read, and only share the news you know to be credible.

Making a plan to vote ahead of these deadlines ensures your vote will count. Visit OregonVotes.gov for more information on locating your nearest drop box and accessing other voting resources.

For additional assistance, contact the Secretary of State’s Office or the Oregon Department of Emergency Management. Voting is a fundamental right, and we encourage all eligible Oregonians to make their voices heard in this election.



It is the mission of Oregon Emergency Management to proactively develop emergency response, risk reduction and disaster recovery programs to better serve Oregonians during times of disaster. OEM prioritizes an equitable and inclusive culture of preparedness that empowers all Oregonians to thrive in times of crisis. The agency leads collaborative statewide efforts, inclusive of all partners and the communities we serve, to ensure the capability to get help in an emergency and to protect, mitigate, prepare for, respond to, and recover from emergencies or disasters. For more information about the OEM, visit oregon.gov/oem.