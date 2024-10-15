Evening Closure Scheduled for Interstate 229 and Benson Road DDI Project in Sioux Falls

For Immediate Release:

Friday, Oct. 11, 2024

Contact:

Steve Neumeister, Project Engineer, 605-367-5680

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – On Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024, an evening closure is scheduled at the Interstate 229 and Benson Road Diverging Diamond Interchange (DDI) construction project for crews to set a sign bridge. Northbound I-229 will be closed from approximately 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Detour Details:

During the temporary evening closure, Northbound I-229 traffic will be detoured at the Rice Street and I-229 interchange to Rice Street, Cliff Avenue, and onto Interstate 90. Benson Road will remain open from Cliff Avenue to Interstate 229.

This project reconstructed approximately one and one-half miles of Benson Road and one mile of I-229 ramps. Work included construction of the DDI, grading, concrete surfacing, curb and gutter, storm sewer, lighting, signals, permanent signing, and pavement marking. The DDI will be fully operational in October 2024. Some finishing work on the overall project is planned for the 2025 spring and summer construction season.

The prime contractor for this $34.3 million project is T&R Contracting of Sioux Falls, SD. Find additional information about this project at https://dot.sd.gov/bensonroad-i-229-pcn-04xk.

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

