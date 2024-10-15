LCI-Lineberger Construction, Inc. expands Lancaster County operations

COLUMBIA, S.C. – LCI-Lineberger Construction, Inc. (LCI), a heavy highway and civil contractor, today announced it is expanding its operations in Lancaster County. The company’s $10 million investment will create 30 new jobs.

Founded in 1995, LCI specializes in road construction and site development for customers throughout North Carolina and South Carolina. The company is based in Lancaster and currently employs more than 100 people.

LCI’s expansion includes the construction of a new asphalt plant adjacent to the company’s current operation located at 1490 Kershaw Camden Highway in Lancaster. The new plant will produce asphalt for the company’s paving projects, state and local municipalities, and other contractors.

Operations are expected to be online in January 2025. Individuals interested in joining the LCI team should visit the company’s careers page.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development awarded a $100,000 Set-Aside grant to Lancaster County to assist with the costs of road and water improvements.

QUOTES

“We are amazingly blessed with this opportunity and wish to thank the S.C. Department of Commerce, Lancaster County, Haynsworth Sinkler Boyd and First Citizens Bank for their assistance!” -LCI-Lineberger Construction, Inc. President Kim Lineberger

“LCI-Lineberger's decision to expand operations in Lancaster County reflects their confidence in South Carolina's strong business climate and skilled workforce. We are proud to see LCI continuing to thrive in Lancaster County and look forward to the impact this investment will have in our state." -Gov. Henry McMaster

“Congratulations to LCI-Lineberger Construction on this expansion which builds on the company’s decades-long legacy in our state. We are grateful LCI is investing and creating 30 new jobs in Lancaster County and are proud to support the company’s growth in South Carolina.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“The success and continued growth of LCI-Lineberger, a woman-owned company, is most definitely something to celebrate. Kim Lineberger sees the value of not only having her business located in Lancaster County, but also as the place to continue to expand the business footprint.” -Lancaster County Economic Development Coordinator Amy Carnes

FIVE FAST FACTS