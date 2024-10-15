U.S. Chamber Endorses Rep. John Carter for Texas' 31st Congressional District 

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Chamber of Commerce announced its endorsement of Rep. John Carter to represent Texas’ Thirty-First Congressional District. The U.S. Chamber endorses candidates for federal office who will stand up for free enterprise, including by vigorously advocating for public policy solutions that will spur economic growth, support jobs, and promote businesses of all sizes’ ability to continue to innovate and invest in America.

"Judge Carter has been a champion in Congress representing his constituents by standing up for pro-growth solutions such as protecting small business from excessive federal regulation and protecting working families and businesses in the 31st District of Texas," said John Gonzales, Executive Director with the U.S. Chamber's Regional Team. "The Chamber is proud to support Judge Carter for re-election, and we look forward to working together in the 119th Congress to pass legislation that will benefit hardworking job creators in Texas and America."

"I am honored to receive the endorsement of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. This recognition underscores our shared commitment to strengthening our economy, supporting small businesses, and creating good jobs across our communities,” said Congressman Carter. “I’m dedicated to ensuring that Texas remains a place where businesses can thrive—with smart regulations, low taxes, and a focus on supporting our small businesses. I look forward to continuing to push forward policy that allows American businesses to succeed."

