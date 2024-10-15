Submit Release
U.S. Chamber Endorses Rep. Jeff Van Drew for New Jersey’s 2nd Congressional District

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Chamber of Commerce announced its endorsement of Rep. Jeff Van Drew to represent New Jersey’s Second Congressional District. The U.S. Chamber endorses candidates for federal office who will stand up for free enterprise, including by vigorously advocating for public policy solutions that will spur economic growth, support jobs, and promote businesses of all sizes’ ability to continue to innovate and invest in America. 

“Congressman Jeff Van Drew has a proven track record of leadership, working every day to deliver results for the constituents and local businesses of South Jersey,” said U.S. Chamber of Commerce Senior Vice President of Government Affairs Rodney Davis. “He has used his position as Vice Chairman of the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee to champion pro-growth policies and investments to his district. The U.S. Chamber is proud to endorse Congressman Jeff Van Drew in his re-election, and we look forward to working closely with him in the 119th Congress.”

“I am honored to receive the endorsement of the United States Chamber of Commerce,” said Congressman Van Drew. “I will continue to fight for our people and businesses that make our community, and our nation thrive, they deserve that. By supporting policies that create an environment where everyone can succeed, we lay the groundwork for a brighter and better future.” 

