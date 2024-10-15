U.S. Chamber Endorses Rep. Mark Amodei for Nevada’s 2nd Congressional District

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Chamber of Commerce announced its endorsement of Rep. Mark Amodei to represent Nevada’s Second Congressional District. The U.S. Chamber endorses candidates for federal office who will stand up for free enterprise, including by vigorously advocating for public policy solutions that will spur economic growth, support jobs, and promote businesses of all sizes’ ability to continue to innovate and invest in America.

“Congressman Mark Amodei has been a strong advocate for Northern Nevada businesses and job creators throughout his tenure in Congress,” said Jennings Imel, Western Region Vice President at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. “We appreciate Congressman Amodei’s support of pro-growth policies and commonsense approach to tackling important issues, like pushing back against excessive regulations and working across the aisle to fix our nation’s broken immigration system. Congress needs more leaders like Representative Amodei. The U.S. Chamber is proud to announce our endorsement of Congressman Mark Amodei for Nevada’s 2nd Congressional District.”

"Small businesses are the backbone of the American economy, and the Chamber truly embodies that spirit,” said Rep. Amodei. “I'm deeply honored and grateful to receive their endorsement."

