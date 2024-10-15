U.S. Chamber Endorses Candidate Jeff Hurd for Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Chamber of Commerce announced its endorsement of Candidate Jeff Hurd to represent Colorado’s Third Congressional District. The U.S. Chamber endorses candidates for federal office who will stand up for free enterprise, including by vigorously advocating for public policy solutions that will spur economic growth, support jobs, and promote businesses of all sizes’ ability to continue to innovate and invest in America.

“The U.S. Chamber is pleased to announce their endorsement of Jeff Hurd for Congress in Colorado’s 3rd District. Jeff has a strong record and commitment to leadership and is eager to get to work delivering results for the constituents and businesses of Colorado,” said John Gonzales, Executive Director with the U.S. Chamber’s Regional Team. “As a former local chamber leader and businessman, he is committed to free enterprise solutions that will help create jobs and opportunity for Colorado families. The U.S. Chamber is looking forward to working with him in the 119th Congress.”

“My local Chamber of Commerce in Grand Junction was my first job, and from my time there I learned the immeasurable impact small businesses have on our communities and ways of life,” said Hurd. “I will always stand up for our free market approach to protecting businesses and industries that make CO-3 and Colorado a place to succeed and thrive."

#