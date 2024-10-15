U.S. Chamber Endorses Rep. Morgan Luttrell for Texas’s 8th Congressional District

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Chamber of Commerce announced its endorsement of Rep. Morgan Luttrell to represent Texas’s Eighth Congressional District. The U.S. Chamber endorses candidates for federal office who will stand up for free enterprise, including by vigorously advocating for public policy solutions that will spur economic growth, support jobs, and promote businesses of all sizes’ ability to continue to innovate and invest in America.

“Representative Morgan Luttrell has a strong record of leadership and delivering results for the constituents and businesses of Texas 8th Congressional District,” said John Gonzales, Executive Director with the U.S. Chamber’s Regional Team. “Rep. Luttrell understands the challenges and economic needs of veterans and working families, and he is committed to pro-growth policies and free enterprise solutions that will move Texas and the nation forward. The U.S. Chamber is proud to endorse Rep. Morgan Luttrell in his re-election to continue to serve our country.”

"The U.S. Chamber of Commerce and our partners in East Texas have always supported policies that fuel growth and keep government from getting in the way of hardworking Americans. In Congress, I’ll continue advocating for policies that cut through red tape, get the economy back on track, help small businesses thrive, and ensure our farmers and ranchers are supported,” said Congressman Luttrell. “I greatly appreciate the Chamber’s support and look forward to working with them to spur economic development across East Texas and the country.”

