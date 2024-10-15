U.S. Chamber Endorses Candidate Tim Moore for North Carolina’s 14th Congressional District

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Chamber of Commerce announced its endorsement of Candidate Tim Moore to represent North Carolina’s Fourteenth Congressional District. The U.S. Chamber endorses candidates for federal office who will stand up for free enterprise, including by vigorously advocating for public policy solutions that will spur economic growth, support jobs, and promote businesses of all sizes’ ability to continue to innovate and invest in America.

"Speaker Tim Moore has been a relentless champion for job creators, main streets, and the workforce in North Carolina and will do for North Carolina’s 14th Congressional District," said Moore Hallmark, Vice President & Managing Director for Regional Government Affairs. "The Chamber is proud to stand with Speaker Moore and support his candidacy for Congress, and we look forward to working closely together in the 119th Congress on behalf of initiatives that will create economic opportunity for all."

“As Speaker of the North Carolina House, I took pride in working with my colleagues in the General Assembly to institute common sense, pro-business, and pro-growth policies. Thanks to these policy wins, North Carolina has been the best state in the country for business year after year,” said Speaker Moore. “I am grateful to be endorsed by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, and I am looking forward to working with them to produce legislation that gets our economy back on track.”

