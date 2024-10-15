Web of Silence: A Thrilling Escape from a Sinister Past

Web of Silence

Kathleen Dutton's Latest Suspense Novel is Here

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kathleen Dutton , a talented author with a passion for storytelling, has released her latest suspense novel, “Web of Silence.” This gripping tale will keep readers on the edge of their seats as they follow Beth Brockton's perilous journey.Caught in a web of dangerous deception, Beth Brockton is forced to abandon her hometown and leave behind her fiancé, Sam Andrews. Years later, Sam is determined to find her and uncover the secrets she guards. But Beth is not the only one searching for her, and in order to protect her loved ones, she must confront her terrifying past to break free from the sinister bonds that hold her captive.Kathleen Dutton's writing is both suspenseful and emotionally resonant, drawing readers into Beth's world and making them root for her escape. With its twists and turns, “Web of Silence” is a must-read for fans of thrilling suspense novels.Kathleen Dutton has enjoyed writing since childhood as a way to escape her traumatic past and enter a world of unlimited possibilities. Her first novel, Out of Habit, was met with critical acclaim. She is also a retired clinical specialist and clinical field engineer, with a passion for training cardiologists.“Web of Silence” will be featured at the Combined Books Exhibit booth at the upcoming Frankfurt International Book Fair. Copies are available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other leading digital platforms. Olympus Story House is an emerging digital marketing firm based in Reseda, California that focuses on offering high-quality work at a reasonable price. Our talented staff collaborates with clients to establish a stronger brand and help them get the recognition they deserve. We have the ultimate goal of providing our authors with services that would fit a wide range of marketing budgets, offer reliable feedback and proper guidance in their projects, and present quality service. With our team of passionate marketing and publishing experts, we strive to bring our client's projects to their best potential.

