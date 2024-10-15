State park campgrounds getting ready for winter

Another busy camping year in Iowa state parks is coming to an end and staff are preparing for the first freezing temperatures of the fall.

State parks will begin winterizing their facilities this week including shutting off water in the campgrounds and closing shower houses.

Campers can check the status of water availability in a particular park by going to iowadnr.gov/parkclosures. The page is updated regularly by park staff.

If campers have any questions about water or other facilities during the time of their stay, they should contact the park directly. RV campers are reminded that dump stations are closed during the winter. While Iowa’s interstate rest areas no longer offer dump stations, the DOT does provide a list of dump station alternatives on their website.

Additionally, state park campsites switch to lower, off-season rates starting October 16. While water may be shut off, visitors are encouraged to continue camping and enjoying park amenities. Several parks also have year-round cabins for overnight stays. To learn more and to make a reservation, visit: https://iowastateparks. reserveamerica.com/welcome.do