2026 Iowa’s Scholastic Action Shooting Program crowns youth rifle & pistol champions

The Scholastic Action Shooting Program held the Iowa State Championship match May 30-31, at the Big Springs Shooting Complex, in Searsboro. The match had 195 entries across nine disciplines from 79 athletes ranging from grade school through high school.

In each discipline athletes scores are a compilation of their four best times on four different target stages.

Brady Droste, from Steel Shooters of Traer, was the Men’s High Over All Rimfire Pistol Iron shooter with a time of 45.98 seconds. Gwen Wical, from Steel Shooters of Traer, won the Ladies High Over All Rimfire Pistol Iron with a time of 57.45 seconds. Wyatt Grimm, from Montezuma Shooting Sports Club (SASP), won Pistol Caliber Carbine with a time of 39.27 seconds, 1911 Model with a time of 72.12 seconds, and Centerfire Pistol with a time of 61.28 seconds. Macaylah Hoth, from East Iowa Lead Heads, won the Ladies Pistol Caliber Carbine with a time of 46.59.

Porter Snyder, from Carroll Action Shooting Sports, was the Men’s High Over All Rifle shooter, a combination score of Iron Rifle and Optics Rifle disciplines, with a time of 74.93 seconds. Gwen Wical, from Steel Shooters of Traer, won the Ladies Optic Rifle with a time of 37.14 seconds and was the Ladies High Overall Rifle shooter with a time of 76.24 seconds.

Find complete results online at https://app.sssfonline.com/results.

The Scholastic Action Shooting Program combines precision and speed as contestants shoot a series of five different targets in four stages for a timed score. Athletes compete with rimfire pistol, rimfire rifle, centerfire pistol, and pistol caliber carbine.

“All SASP activities incorporate two key elements- safety and fun. The Scholastic Action Shooting Program provides an opportunity to Iowa’s shooting sports athletes to learn to safely handle, use, and maintain firearms while also learning to compete in these sports,” said Jonathan Jones, Shooting Sports and Range Development coordinator.

Coming up next in the series is the trapshooting championship which will be held at the Iowa State Trapshooting Association Homegrounds, north of Cedar Falls, from June 8-14. More than 5,800 entries from 3,000 athletes will compete in American singles, doubles, and handicap events. More than 785,200 targets will be attempted by the athletes, ranging in age from grade school through high school.

For more information on the Scholastic Clay Target or Action Shooting Programs in Iowa, contact Jonathan Jones at 515-313-8048 or Jonathan.Jones1@dnr.iowa.gov.