Natural Resource Commission to meet June 11, 2026, in Clear Lake

LEAR LAKE, Iowa – The Natural Resource Commission (NRC) of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will hold its monthly meeting on June 11, beginning at 9:30 a.m., in the Best Western Holiday Lodge, 2023 7th Ave. N., in Clear Lake. The meeting is open to the public.

The public may also participate remotely either by video conference at meet.google.com/smw-cnju-drz or phone by dialing 361-245-0121 a few minutes before the meeting begins. When prompted, enter the pin ‪803 292 109 followed by the # key.

Members of the NRC are Tom Prickett, Uriah Hansen, Tammi Kircher, KR Buck, Laura Kudej, Bill Moritz, and Collin Brecher. The director of the DNR is Kayla Lyon.

Any person participating in the public meeting and has special requirements such as those related to mobility or hearing impairments should contact the DNR or ADA Coordinator at 515-725-8200, Relay Iowa TTY Service 800-735-7942, or Webmaster@dnr.iowa.gov, and advise of specific needs.

The following is the agenda for the June 11 meeting.

Approval of Agenda Consent Agenda (*within agenda indicates proposed consent agenda item) *Donations *Public Land Management Projects *Publicly Owned Lakes Watershed Eligibility Program-FY27

Approval of the Minutes

Director's Remarks

Division Administrator's Remarks

*Donations

Chapter 51, "Game Management Areas" - Notice of Intended Action

Proposed County Antlerless Quota Changes for the 2026-27 Seasons

2026-2027 Deer Management Zone Hunts

Small Construction Projects

Accessibility Improvements at Lacey-Keosauqua State Park

Boat Ramp/ADA Improvements at Lacey-Keosauqua State Park

Wetland Restoration Project at Silver Lake Wildlife Management Area

Frog Hollow Bridge Redecking Project at Volga River Recreation Area

Large Construction Project-Backbone State Park, Wastewater Improvements-Delaware County

Public Land Acquisition Projects Saylorville WMA, Boone County - Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation Searryls Cave State Preserve, Jones County - Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation Red Rock WMA, Warren County - Alec and Stephen Pendry Spur Island WMA, Louisa County - The Nature Conservancy Heritage Hills WMA, Madison & Clarke County - Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation/Pheasants Forever Iowa River Corridor WMA, Iowa County - Marvel Schafbuch Iowa River Corridor WMA, Iowa County - Charles and Kandy Johnson, Darrel and Margaret Johnson, Elizabeth and Lawrence Thompson Iowa River Corridor WMA, Iowa County - Charles and Kandy Johnson, Darrel and Margaret Johnson, Elizabeth and Lawrence Thompson

*Public land Management Projects Management Agreement - Cinder Path Recreational Trail - Wayne County Conservation Board - Wayne County Management Agreement - Cinder Path Recreational Trail - Wayne CCB - Wayne County Chapter 17 Lease -- John and Linda Thomsen - Union County Chapter 17 Lease -- Interstate Power and Lights Company-Allamakee County

*Publicly Owned Lakes Watershed Eligibility Program- FY27

Contract with the Kossuth County Conservation Board (Smith Lake Park)

General Discussion

Next meeting, July 9, in Des Moines.

Complete agenda and tour schedule