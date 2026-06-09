Focus on the Journey: Explore Iowa. Win Prizes. Take Your Best Photo!

The Iowa State Parks Passport is back in 2026 and better than ever. With nearly 60 state parks and forests featured on the Passport, visitors will love focusing on the journey as they discover Iowa’s most beautiful outdoor spaces.

In its seventh year, the Parks Passport has been a popular way for families to explore new parks and track their outdoor adventures. Since launching in 2020, 34,311 visitors have downloaded the pass, logging 62,678 check-ins to state parks and forests across Iowa.

New this Year: Photo Contest Opportunity!

Do you love to photograph state parks? We want to see your best work! As you explore Iowa state parks and forests, you can submit beautiful and iconic park photos into our Photo Contest for a chance to be featured on social media!

The State Parks Passport. Explore. Check-In. Earn Prizes!

Park visitors can sign up and download the State Parks Passport onto a mobile device to earn points toward prizes and giveaway opportunities.

Through October 31, earn points by checking into dozens of state parks and forests using the online app. Each park has a different point value (either 100, 200 or 300 points), with remote or “hidden gem” parks earning higher points. Redeem points for various prizes.

Prizes for the 2026 State Park Passport include:

500 points – any passholder redeeming at this level gets $5.00 off an overnight camping stay

– any passholder redeeming at this level gets $5.00 off an 1,000 points – first 200 passholders to redeem at this level get a state park can koozie

– first 200 passholders to redeem at this level get a state park 2,500 points – first 175 passholders to redeem at this level get a free Iowa state canvas tote-bag.

– first 175 passholders to redeem at this level get a free Iowa state Additionally, each check-in counts as an automatic entry into a sweepstakes drawing for a three-night stay at a historic cabin at Pine Lake State Park.

Hidden locations within each park

Discover staff-selected special features within each park on the Parks Passport, such as historical markers, scenic overlooks and more!

The Passport, can koozies and tote bag prizes are sponsored by Travel Iowa.

Get ready for adventure this summer with the State Park Passport! To sign up, go to https://www.traveliowa.com/iowa-state-park-passport-sign-up/. To see prizes and rules go to: https://www.iowadnr.gov/places-go/state-parks/parks-passport.

Previous passholders will need to re-subscribe to take part in the 2026 Passport program.