Frankie Raye Stands Her Ground With New Single, “Back To You”

Artwork for new Frankie Raye song, "Back to You" Frankie Raye performs October 5, 2024 at the Pensacola Beach Songwriters Festival

Singer/Songwriter Says It’s Okay to Be Defiant

You don't have to follow a trend just because it's the most popular thing or because everyone is telling you, 'This is what's popular now, so you won't make it if you don't follow this blueprint.'” — Frankie Raye

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- “Back to You” is the latest single from recording artist Frankie Raye. Released today, the folk-pop song is available from online digital music retailers and streaming platforms. The track comes on the heels of her having performed three weeks ago in the Florida panhandle at the Pensacola Beach Songwriters Festival, and ten days before she takes the stage in New York City at famed music venue, The Bitter End.“At the time I wrote it, I was feeling like I was losing myself a bit,” Frankie Raye explains. “I was comparing myself to other artists who seemed to be making more progress than me, so I felt like I was stalled in my musical journey. While I kept feeling that I needed to change something about myself and my music in order to gain approval from others, simultaneously I decided to stand my ground and just be myself and not worry about what others think.”This position that she took is notable given the heightened presence of peer pressure in today’s society, largely driven by social media. But, Frankie Raye said, “I wanted to express the idea that it's okay to be defiant if it's what you really want in life. You don't have to follow a trend just because it's the most popular thing at the moment, or because everyone is telling you, 'This is what's popular now, so you won't make it if you don't follow this blueprint.' Trends are always changing, so there's no point in trying to mold yourself to mimic what everyone else is doing.”Recorded in Clearwater, Florida, the project was engineered by Rob Shaffer, who added instrumentation and had worked with Frankie on two of her previous singles, “Theodora” and “Foot in Mouth.” Brandon Freitag, who performed on both of those songs as well as “Over Now,” plays bass on “Back to You.”Frankie added, “This is the first time I have written a song where the melody came before everything else. I am so happy with how the song turned out, and I hope it reminds everyone that they can always return back to themselves if they are feeling lost!”As she starts performing the song live, Frankie’s appearance at the aforementioned October 1-6 festival was her second time at that event, and the November 4th show in The Big Apple will mark her third time playing at The Bitter End.Frankie has also performed at the massive NAMM Show in Anaheim, California, where she also got to play at the House Of Blues while out west. Among several other notable venues and events on her impressive performance résumé are the Frank Brown International Songwriters Festival (Alabama) and the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino (Tampa). She is extremely active playing live, having averaged 334 bookings a year over the 2021, 2022, and 2023 calendar years.Frankie is also proud to have artist deals with G7th Capos and Mogami Cables.Find more information at www.FrankieRaye.com where there are also links to her back catalog as well as her various social media channels, including Facebook, X (Twitter), Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.