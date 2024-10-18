"The Lighter Side Of Horse Manure" Takes Readers To the Joyful Place Beyond the Stalls

Book cover for The Lighter Side of Horse Manure Linda Drattell

Linda Drattell’s Newest Poetry Collection Draws from 31 Years Working with Horses

A barn manager, annoyed by the fact that I would not put my horse down when he got too old to ride, questioned the worth of keeping an old horse around. My response is this book of poems.” — Linda Drattell

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- "The Lighter Side of Horse Manure," the newest poetry collection from award-winning writer Linda Drattell, is now available. Published by Finishing Line Press, the book shares the humorous (intentional or not) wisecracking wit of her mischievous aging horse, Vegas.The release follows last year’s poetry collection, "Remember This Day," which was awarded the 2024 Bronze Award from Reader Views.With "The Lighter Side of Horse Manure," Drattell reflects on Vegas, explaining, “I imagined him tossing quips with his field buddies as they endured indignities, put up with each other’s orneriness and envy, and suffered through flies, dental visits, trimmed hooves, and more. A barn manager, annoyed by the fact that I would not put my horse down when he got too old to ride, questioned the worth of keeping an old horse around. My response is this book of poems, describing the treasured memories my beloved horse provided me with until the day he died (two years ago) at age 34.”The poems in the new book are inspired by the authentic relationships that those in the horse industry know are forged with your animal over years and years of love and care. At the same time, the joy that they bring is often accompanied by moments that you laugh at, both in the moment and in reflecting back fondly.Drattell’s poetry and short fiction have appeared in several online publications and anthologies. She has also won awards from Writer’s Digest and Independent Press Awards.Splitting her time between Pleasanton, California, and Barcelona, Spain, Drattell holds an MBA from the American University. She serves on the boards of the California Communications Access Foundation and California Writers Club/Tri-Valley Writers Branch. She is a past national president of the Association of Late-Deafened Adults and served as Director of Community Relations for the Deaf, Counseling, Advocacy and Referral Agency.Find "The Lighter Side of Horse Manure" on the publisher’s website as well as through Amazon BarnesAndNoble.com , and other online book retailers.Learn more about the author at www.LindaDrattell.com , where there are also links to her various social media platforms.

"Compliment" - poem recited and written by Linda Drattell

