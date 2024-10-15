El Paso implements first variable speed limit in Texas

The TxDOT El Paso District will be the first in the state to implement and activate a variable speed limit (VSL) to address congestion, weather, construction, and other roadway conditions.

“Speed is one of the top contributing factors in traffic crashes in Texas,” said Eduardo Perales, P.E., TxDOT El Paso District director of transportation operations. “This provides an additional

tool to alert drivers of congestion or undesirable conditions impacting the road ahead and to reduce their speed. One in three of all traffic fatalities in Texas involve speed, though behavioral, we can try and deter speeding.”

The variable speed limit section is located on US 54 southbound (mainlanes only) from approximately Cassidy Rd to IH-10. Activation will begin Wednesday, Oct. 16.

“We selected this portion of US 54 because we often see congestion from the international crossing,” said Perales. “Due to proximity to the number of elevated interchanges there, it will also assist with any winter weather conditions.”

The speed limit can only be lowered to a maximum of 10 mph below the posted speed limit. The VSL system uses real-time data to implement the reduced speed limit due to congestion and is capable of being fully automated or manually modified by an operator. Advance warning signs will notify drivers they are entering a variable speed limit segment of the roadway. Dynamic message signs will indicate the segment’s current speed.

House Bill 1885 passed in September 2023, allowing the Texas Transportation Commission to establish the safety measure. The approval allows the temporary lowering of the speed limit to address inclement weather, congestion, road construction, or any other condition that affects the safe and orderly movement of traffic.

The number of traffic crashes in the City of El Paso in 2023 that involved speeding totaled 3,855. These crashes resulted in 30 deaths and 65 serious injuries.

Last year 1,303 people were killed in speed-related crashes across the state.