Second North Spokane Corridor community discussion Wednesday, Oct. 16

SPOKANE – Public and active transportation users are invited to the second in a series of community conversations surrounding the North Spokane Corridor final connection project and proposed pedestrian bridges that will connect communities across Interstate 90.

The meeting will focus on an update surrounding proposed pedestrian bridges over I-90, and update on stormwater that will be associated with the project and hear about efforts related to tree replacement.

The purpose of the meetings is to gather regularly, receive feedback and foster meaningful dialogue and strengthen relationships between the Washington State Department of Transportation and community members. The second meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 16, with additional meetings planned for the third Wednesday of every month through May 2025.

When: Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16

Where: Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, Multipurpose Room, 500 South Stone St., Spokane, WA 99202

Details: The doors open to the community at 5:30 p.m., followed by presentation at 5:45 p.m. There will be opportunity for the community to ask questions and provide feedback to the project team on preferred locations, designs and community preferences for future pedestrian bridges over I-90. If people are unable to attend in person, the meeting will also be broadcast via Microsoft Teams.