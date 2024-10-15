New eastbound I-10 lanes open Tuesday morning at Ina Road

TUCSON – New eastbound Interstate 10 lanes opened early Tuesday morning between Ina and Ruthrauff roads in the northwest Tucson area as part of a widening project that will improve safety and traffic flow.

Eastbound traffic is now using the mainline lanes of I-10, shifting traffic from a frontage road detour that had been in place since early 2023 as crews reconstructed the highway. The work is part of a $171 million project to reconstruct and widen I-10 from three to four lanes in each direction between Ina and Ruthrauff roads.

The traffic shift is one of several milestones to occur with the I-10 project in late 2024. Just one month ago, westbound traffic moved to new I-10 lanes between Orange Grove and Ina roads. And later this year, the final section of westbound I-10 will be complete and take traffic between Ruthrauff and Orange Grove roads.

Also by late 2024, ADOT anticipates reopening the reconstructed interchange at Orange Grove Road.

Other current activity includes work on a Sunset Road extension east of I-10 to River Road, with new bridges over the Union Pacific railroad tracks and the Rillito River. The Sunset Road interchange is expected to open as the project winds down in late 2025.

Other project improvements include:

Rebuilding the Orange Grove Road bridges to allow for higher clearance

New Orange Grove and Sunset road interchanges that will feature additional lanes on entrance and exit ramps to promote safety and reduce delays

Replacing all nine bridges in the project area, including those over Canada del Oro Wash and Rillito River

Constructing an access path to the Chuck Huckelberry Loop from Sunset Road

Related work on lighting, landscaping and drainage

The I-10 project is part of the Regional Transportation Authority’s roadway improvement plan, managed by the Pima Association of Governments. The project began in early 2023 and is expected to continue through late 2025.

ADOT will maintain access to local businesses throughout the project.

For more information, please visit azdot.gov/i10ina2ruthrauff.