SpotMe Launches Onomi: The Event-Centric Customer Engagement Solution for Life Sciences

Unveiling Onomi by SpotMe

SpotMe unveils Onomi, the event-centric customer engagement solution for life sciences, built to ensure compliance and boost engagement across all event types.

LAUSANNE, VAUD, SWITZERLAND, October 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SpotMe, a leader in enterprise event technology, is building out its solutions to better support critical industries that play a vital role in our society and have unique event needs.

Today, as a step in this direction, SpotMe is launching its life science product and services suite ‘Onomi’ – the event-centric customer engagement solution for life sciences – an industry where trust, compliance, and engagement are mission critical.

With event costs at 1–3% of revenue for life science companies, Onomi is a partner that provides secure, reliable, and tailored event management and engagement solutions they can trust.

Introducing Onomi: A Tailored Event Solution for Life Sciences

Onomi is a specialized event solution designed to help life science companies connect with healthcare professionals (HCPs), patients, and key stakeholders across all types of events – all while keeping to strict compliance and transparency standards.

It provides tailored capabilities to meet the unique needs of life science organizations, including:

Specialized Use Cases

Onomi builds software suites for congress excellence, omnichannel webinars/virtual events, advisory boards, and engagement platforms for HCPs, patients, and investigators.

CRM-First HCP 360

Onomi creates native, deep connectors with CRMs such as Veeva and Salesforce, bringing granular engagement data to commercial, medical, and marketing teams.

Efficiency Workflows

Onomi optimizes HCP outreach, registration, scheduling, validation, MRL review, and transparency reporting with ready-to-use services and templates.

Reliable Support

Onomi offers expert human support in under 30 seconds, with dedicated teams that follow stringent processes that life science companies can trust.

Continued Growth and Focus

The event industry has gone through a lot of challenges recently. SpotMe is focusing on critical industries to drive sustainable growth and offer solutions that fit their needs – starting with Onomi.

SpotMe offers features and services to critical industries that standard event technology solutions tend not to provide. As automation, chatbots, and AI tools become the norm, SpotMe continues to provide expert human support, fast. This is just one example of what the company is doing differently to meet the unique needs of these industries.

The launch of Onomi builds on years of solid growth, continued investment in CRM integrations, data security, new solution development, and user engagement.

To learn more about the launch of Onomi and SpotMe’s focus on critical industries, visit our websites at spotme.com and onomi.io.

