SpotMe named a Market Leader by Research in Action in the Marketing Event Management Matrix 2023

SpotMe has been named a Market Leader in the Vendor Selection Matrix™ Report – Marketing Event Management: The Top Global Vendors 2023 by Research In Action.

To be recognized as a Market Leader emphasizes the value we bring to our enterprise clients. We are dedicated to helping companies in high-touch industries create better relationships through events.” — Olivier Aubert, Business Development and Partnerships Director at SpotMe

LAUSANNE, SWITZERLAND, July 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- SpotMe, the enterprise event platform and mobile event app that audiences love, is delighted to announce that it has been named a Market Leader by Research In Action in the Vendor Selection Matrix™ Report – Marketing Event Management: The Top Global Vendors 2023.

“To be recognized as a Market Leader by Research In Action emphasizes the value that we bring to our enterprise clients,” says Olivier Aubert, Business Development and Partnerships Director at SpotMe. “The team is dedicated to helping companies in high-touch industries to create better customer relationships by engaging audiences and gathering valuable data insights through deep CRM integrations with an end-to-end event platform for any event format – virtual, hybrid, or in-person. And we think that Research In Action’s recognition means buyers have recognized our commitment and expertise.”

Here are just a couple of things the report says about SpotMe:

“Its end-to-end event marketing and management platform captures, analyzes, and provides insights around the complete attendee journey; measuring the three most important metrics of success: attendance rate, drop-off rate, and call to actions.”

“The product roadmap prioritizes engagement, deep CRM integrations, and enterprise-grade security and privacy. With a client base including 10 of the top 20 life science companies, all the Big 4 Professional Services organizations and hundreds of tech, FSI and manufacturing companies, SpotMe is well placed to grow its success further.”

“Here at SpotMe, engagement is fundamental,” says David Pires, VP Marketing at SpotMe. “Nowadays, attendees want more digital engagement. They want to feel unique thanks to targeted content and to have a choice about how they engage with a brand. This is what helps builds customer loyalty. And to do this, event marketers need to provide different types of interactive content, whether it’s personalized agendas or an on-demand content hub.”

“At SpotMe, we listen to our enterprise customers’ needs. We know the immense pressure they are under to scale events globally. And we know this takes a lot of time and effort when it comes to event management and production. That’s why we offer reliable professional services alongside our event technology to allow our clients to deliver great events while we do the behind-the-scenes work.” – Wojciech Krawiec, VP Product at SpotMe.

To find out more, visit our blog post.

About Research in Action

“Research in Action GmbH is a leading independent information and communications technology research and consulting company. It provides both forward-looking as well as practical advice to enterprise as well as vendor clients.” – Research In Action Vendor Selection MatrixTM Report

About SpotMe

SpotMe is the enterprise event platform that accelerates customer relationships at scale. With 20+ years of unrivaled experience in the event technology industry and a solution that can be used for hybrid, virtual, and in-person events, SpotMe is the first choice for event engagement in high-touch industries. Trusted by 12,000+ event builders and with customers from 10 of the top 20 life science and pharmaceutical companies worldwide, event organizers can leverage SpotMe’s fully branded and compliant event app, gated on-demand content hub, and rich engagement features to deliver a personalized experience to HCPs and gain deep data insights that feed into their CRM. SpotMe offers instant 24/7 instant support and white-glove professional event technology services.

For more information about SpotMe, please visit https://spotme.com/.