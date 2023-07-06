SpotMe partners and integrates with Swoogo to streamline event management and enhance audience engagement

SpotMe and Swoogo announce a partnership to integrate their event management technologies, providing a seamless, efficient workflow for event organizers.

LAUSANNE, SWITZERLAND, July 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- SpotMe, the enterprise event platform and mobile event app that audiences love, is pleased to announce a new partnership and integration with Swoogo, a user-friendly event management platform that delivers outstanding registration, marketing, and event logistics, so you can focus on the most important part of every event: bringing people together.

“Swoogo is laser-focused on bringing optionality to our customers, and we want those options to be as frictionless as possible,” says Swoogo’s SVP of Partnerships, Sam Harkness. “This native Swoogo + SpotMe integration is yet another investment in our joint customers to ensure they get the best experience out of both platforms – all in a way that has a real meaning for the event professionals who are making magic happen and bringing people together.”

“By integrating two of the best event technologies worldwide, we are giving our customers the choice to take their events to the next level without limiting them to one single tool. Not only will they simplify event processes and increase productivity with Swoogo, but they’ll also engage their audiences at scale with SpotMe’s fully customizable mobile event app, all at the same time.” – says Olivier Aubert, Business Development and Partnerships Director at SpotMe.

Thanks to this robust native integration, Swoogo and SpotMe are revolutionizing the workflow for event organizers, enhancing efficiency, and offering unprecedented control over their events. With Swoogo’s comprehensive event management capabilities seamlessly incorporated into SpotMe’s high-powered interactive tools, organizers can streamline event registration, content management, and audience engagement. This allows them to create captivating, immersive event experiences while simultaneously managing logistics with accuracy and ease.

With in-person events making a comeback, SpotMe’s Swoogo integration will give event organizers what they need to create a frictionless, personalized experience at registration, throughout events, and with post-event marketing. This makes SpotMe one of the most comprehensive event management and engagement solutions built for enterprise around the world.

Learn more about the SpotMe<>Swoogo partnership and integration at our upcoming joint webinar on July 18, 16:00 CET | 10:00 am EST. Pat Sutherland, Head of Sales (US) at SpotMe, and Sam Harkness, SVP of Partnerships at Swoogo, will be speaking.

About Swoogo

Brought to market in 2015, by event technology veterans Leonora Valvo, Tim Cummins, and Neil Keefe, Swoogo’s industry-disrupting event management platform upended a dated industry with its easy-to-use functionality and world-class support that puts event organizers first. Under the leadership of CEO Chris Sykes, Swoogo has nearly tripled its recurring revenues and doubled its employee headcount in the past two years. With expanded offerings that continue to embrace the ethos of ease of use, Swoogo’s client portfolio has grown rapidly, with businesses of all sizes using Swoogo to manage events of all types. After raising $20 million in Series B funding from Bain Capital in early 2022, Swoogo has been growing steadily.

For more information about Swoogo, visit https://swoogo.events/.

About SpotMe

SpotMe is the enterprise event platform that accelerates customer relationships at scale. With 20+ years of unrivaled experience in the event technology industry and a solution that can be used for hybrid, virtual, and in-person events, SpotMe is the first choice for event engagement in high-touch industries. Trusted by 12,000+ event builders and with customers from 10 of the top 20 life science and pharmaceutical companies worldwide, event organizers can leverage SpotMe’s fully branded and compliant event app, gated on-demand content hub, and rich engagement features to deliver a personalized experience to HCPs and gain deep data insights that feed into their CRM. SpotMe offers instant 24/7 instant support and white-glove professional event technology services.

For more information about SpotMe, please visit https://spotme.com/.

