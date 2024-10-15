Hunters take 5,741 deer during firearms early antlerless portion

Body

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Preliminary data from the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) shows that hunters harvested 5,741 deer during the state’s firearms early antlerless portion of deer season, Oct. 11-13. The top-three harvest counties were Franklin with 156 deer harvested, Howell with 140, and Bollinger with 135. Last year’s early antlerless portion harvest total was 16,553. Get more information on harvest summaries by county at extra.mdc.mo.gov/widgets/harvest_table/.

MDC’s Cervid Program Supervisor Jason Isabelle attributes the decreased harvest to the stark contrast in weather conditions between the two years. He noted that the unseasonably warm temperatures this year undoubtedly kept many hunters out of the woods, resulting in far fewer deer being harvested.

“We were fortunate to have caught a cold front during last year’s inaugural early antlerless portion, which resulted in increased deer movement and greater hunter participation,” said Isabelle.

Archery deer hunting in Missouri opened Sept. 15 and runs through Nov. 15. It reopens Nov. 27 and runs through Jan. 15, 2025. Firearms deer hunting in Missouri continues with the Early Youth Portion Nov. 2-3. The November Portion runs Nov. 16-26 followed by the CWD Portion Nov. 27 – Dec. 1 in open counties. The Late Youth Portion runs Nov. 29 – Dec. 1 followed by the Late Antlerless Portion Dec. 7-15 in open counties and then the Alternative Methods Portion Dec. 28 through Jan. 7, 2025.

Get more information on deer hunting from MDC’s 2024 Fall Deer & Turkey Regulations and Information booklet, available where permits are sold and online at mdc.mo.gov/hunting-trapping/species/deer.