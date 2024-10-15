Submit Release
Upcoming Fall Reporting Due Dates

Fall reports are due soon for validation and/or certification by School Administrative Units! All reports require review, validation, and/or certification by superintendents.

Due October 15:

  • Dropout Certification
  • Quarter 1 Behavior Validation
  • Quarter 1 Bullying Validation

Due October 30 (opening for certification October 16):

  • EF-S-05 Part 1 Special Education Child Count. This must be certified before October 1 Student Enrollment can be certified.
  • October 1 Student Enrollment

Due October 30:

  • EF-S-05 Part 2 Special Education Staff FTEs Certification. This must be certified before Staff Certification Report can be certified.
  • Staff Certification Report

The following reports are experiencing issues, and therefore, validation is being rolled into Quarter 2 reporting for January:

  • Quarter 1 Attendance Validation
  • Quarter 1 Truancy Validation

Guidance and instructions for reporting, as well as webinars about these reports, can be found on the MEDMS Data Systems Support page. For questions about these reports, please email MEDMS.Support@maine.gov or call 207-624-6896.

