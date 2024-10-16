Choosi Skin Face & Laser Spa Celebrates Grand Opening with Exclusive Event

We are so excited to open our doors and help people choose to be bold and confident in their skincare journey,” — Dr. Tiffany Hall, MD

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Choosi Skin Face & Laser Spa is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its new location at 11135 Montgomery Road, Cincinnati, OH. On Tuesday, October 29th, from 5 PM to 8 PM, guests are invited to experience luxurious, personalized skincare solutions and join in the celebration of the spa’s latest advancements. Dr. Tiffany Hall , the spa's Medical Director, brings over 15 years of experience in both OB/GYN and aesthetics to Choosi Skin Face & Laser Spa. Board-certified and highly skilled, Dr. Hall has dedicated her career to addressing hormonal imbalances that can lead to unwanted hair growth and premature skin aging. Her expertise and passion for helping clients achieve radiant, healthy skin are at the heart of Choosi Skin Face & Laser Spa’s mission.“We are so excited to open our doors and help people choose to be bold and confident in their skincare journey,” said Dr. Tiffany Hall, MD. “At Choosi Skin Face & Laser Spa, we provide services that address all skin types and tones, empowering our clients to feel radiant and beautiful. This event will give our guests a firsthand look at the unique Choosi Skin experience, where we put the latest innovations to work to reveal your most radiant self.”The grand opening event offers a variety of engaging activities and exclusive offers:Refreshments and hors d'oeuvresLuxe giveaway bags and raffle prizes for Choosi Skin’s signature servicesFree skin analysis with the Visia CameraSkincare quiz and personalized treatment recommendationsEvent-only discounts on services, including Radiant HydraFacials, Age-Reversing Injectables, Laser Hair Removal, and more.About Choosi Skin Face & Laser Spa:Choosi Skin Face & Laser Spa is dedicated to providing effective facial laser treatments and services that are suitable for all skin types and tones. With a focus on price transparency, Choosi Skin offers customized skincare solutions designed to empower clients to feel their best. The spa proudly serves Cincinnati, OH and surrounding neighborhoods, helping clients choose to be bold, confident, and radiant.RSVP TodaySpace is limited for this exciting event. For more information or to reserve your spot, please click the link below and visit Choosi Skin’s Instagram @choosiskin.Join us on October 29th to experience luxury skincare in a warm and welcoming environment. Make the choice to be radiant—choose Choosi Skin!

