Innovo Research and The Iowa Clinic Announce New Partnership

The Iowa Clinic brings a wealth of experience and expertise that will enhance our ability to support our sponsor and CRO partners in advancing cutting-edge therapies.” — Jeff James, CEO of Innovo Research

DES MOINES, IA, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Iowa Clinic (TIC), a leading multispecialty medical group serving the Des Moines community since 1994, has proudly announced its partnership with Innovo Research , a provider-sponsored, provider-led network of high-performing medical organizations focused on innovative clinical research strategies.By joining forces with Innovo Research, TIC aims to enhance its commitment to providing Des Moines with access to advanced medical treatment by integrating cutting-edge research methodologies into patient care. TIC first opened its clinical research department at the end of 2008 and was a major study center by 2011. This partnership enables TIC to collaborate with a network of like-minded organizations and continue to play a role in advancing science and medicine, while benefiting individuals in local communities.Ben Vallier, TIC President & CEO, expressed enthusiasm about this collaboration, stating, "We are thrilled to partner with Innovo Research, as this collaboration will enhance our commitment to innovative healthcare solutions and drive forward our mission of providing exceptional patient care."Jeff James, CEO of Innovo Research, echoed this sentiment, saying, "We are excited to welcome The Iowa Clinic to the Innovo Research Network, further strengthening our commitment to driving innovation and excellence in clinical research. As a nationally recognized leader in delivering high-quality, cost-effective healthcare, The Iowa Clinic brings a wealth of experience and expertise that will enhance our ability to support our sponsor and CRO partners in advancing cutting-edge therapies. Their proven track record aligns seamlessly with the values of the Innovo Network, and their contributions will undoubtedly enrich our collaborative efforts to enhance trial efficiency and deliver meaningful outcomes for sponsors. We are confident that The Iowa Clinic’s participation will play a pivotal role in both improving patient health and optimizing clinical trial performance across the network."The partnership signifies a meaningful next step in the evolution of health care, where research and patient care converge to create a more efficient, accessible, and patient-focused approach. For more information about this collaboration and the services offered by TIC and Innovo Research, please visit The Iowa Clinic and Innovo Research.About TICFormed in 1994, The Iowa Clinic is the largest independent, physician-owned multi-specialty group in the Des Moines community with more than 250 physicians and healthcare providers practicing in 40-plus specialties. The organization’s primary location is a 170,000 square-foot state-of-the-art medical facility located in West Des Moines. The Iowa Clinic has eight additional clinic sites throughout the Des Moines metropolitan area, as well as numerous outreach clinics in rural areas. The organization serves a population of 1.1 million patients averaging 450,000 visits per year. For additional information, visit iowaclinic.com.About Innovo ResearchInnovo Research, under the leadership of CEO Jeff James, is a pioneer in integrating clinical research into population health strategies. Their provider-sponsored approach fosters collaboration among healthcare professionals, researchers, and patients, leading to superior patient outcomes, reduced industry costs, and increased patient engagement. Innovo Research's expertise lies in optimizing patient access to clinical trials, enhancing efficiency, and accelerating enrollment processes, resulting in a more streamlined and effective healthcare system.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.