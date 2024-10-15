Special Investigator

The Office of the State Auditor ensures transparent, accountable, and effective government.

Job Description

This position exists to investigate and respond to complaints and issues from citizens and local governments received by the Office of the State Auditor. This position will independently investigate matters involving information regarding compliance audits and investigations of irregularities and illegal acts of local government units in Minnesota. This position will receive and answer questions from local government officials and members of the public, as appropriate. Under the general direction of the Special Investigations Director, this position also will investigate cases involving alleged financial improprieties within local government units that involve complex financial and legal issues, may be controversial, and that may result in criminal or administrative proceedings.

Department : Special Investigations

: Special Investigations Job ID : 80840

: 80840 Number of Positions Available : 1

: 1 Location : St. Paul

: St. Paul Closing Date: 11/4/2024

Minimum Qualifications

Experience analyzing and interpreting statutes, state and federal laws.

Experience conducting investigations into alleged financial irregularities, theft, fraud or other illegal acts within local governments.

Knowledge of laws pertaining to government finances.

Interpersonal skills sufficient to work courteously with public and within a work team in demanding and sometimes tense situations often under critical time constraints.

Knowledge of governmental accounting principles and auditing standards.

Experience communicating in a business setting to prepare, write and edit reports, letters and other documents with correct use of spelling, punctuation, grammar, and sentence construction that demonstrates attention to detail.

Valid driver's license or have other reliable transportation.

Preferred Qualifications

Three years of experience conducting investigations within a legal or financial setting (A Bachelor's degree in accounting or finance may substitute for one year of experience. A Juris Doctorate degree may substitute for two years of experience.).

Experience working in forensic accounting.

Experience working cooperatively with law enforcement agencies and attorneys.

One or more years experience in an auditing position.

One or more years in a compliance position within local government.

Working knowledge of Minnesota statutes pertaining to local government finances.

Additional Requirements

Requires occasional transport of less than 10 pounds, along with the ability to move through work space and maintain a stationary position throughout the work day. Must be able to travel to work locations up to 5% of the time.

Job offer is contingent upon candidate passing a job-related background check that may include the following: reference checks to verify job-related credentials, a criminal background check and a driver’s history check prior to appointment.

Must be legally authorized to work in country of employment without sponsorship for employment visa status (e.g. H1B status).

How to Apply

Applications will be received through Minnesota Management and Budget. Apply online.

To receive consideration as a Connect 700 Program applicant, apply online, email the Job ID#, the Working Title and your valid Proof of Eligibility Certificate by the closing date to Belle Sarff.

If you have any questions about the position, please contact Human Resources Director Belle Sarff.