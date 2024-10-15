DEM Awards Over $1M to Help RI Communities Confront the Effects of Climate Change

Published on Tuesday, October 15, 2024

PROVIDENCE, RI – The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) today awarded $1,140,515 in matching grants to three municipalities and two community organizations for statewide climate resilience projects. The grants will fund five projects to restore and improve the climate resilience of vulnerable coastal habitats, as well as river and stream floodplains and related habitats. Grant awards are supported by the Climate Resilience Fund (CRF), which is funded through 2018 Green Economy and Clean Water Bond. Governor Dan McKee’s proposed 2024 Green Bond includes an additional $2M in funding for CRF grants, further supporting climate resilience projects statewide.

“Through our work to support climate change resiliency projects in local communities, Rhode Island continues to be a leader in climate change action,” said Governor Dan McKee. “Together we are taking collective action to protect both our communities and environment from the negative impacts of climate change so that we have a resilient Ocean State for future generations.”

“Rhode Island’s communities face significant and diverse risks from climate change,” said DEM Director Terry Gray. “Rising seas, increased damage from storm events, flooding, and erosion all have obvious and measurable impacts in our neighborhoods. These grants made possible by the voter-approved Green Bond support projects that strengthen the resilience of our communities. We urge Rhode Island voters to approve Question 4 in November.”

“Rhode Island is increasingly contending with impacts from climate change, from flooding to coastal erosion, which put our communities, infrastructure, and natural systems at risk,” said RI Chief Resilience Officer Kimberly Korioth. “We remain committed to minimizing climate change impacts and are proud to be working with municipalities and organizations to advance climate resilience projects statewide.”

Climate change is causing extreme weather, inland and coastal flooding, and sea level rise – resulting in environmental and economic challenges for Rhode Island’s 39 cities and towns and around the world. Scientific modeling predicts that these impacts will accelerate.

The CRF grants awarded today continue the state's efforts to assist and advance the resilience of Rhode Island’s municipalities, including green infrastructure for flood and heat reduction in Pawtucket and Providence, as well as culvert resizing and habitat restoration in Richmond and Little Compton. The grants awarded include:

City of Pawtucket, $350,000: Green infrastructure in the Daggett Avenue neighborhood for flood and heat reduction, including tree box filters and curb inlet planters.

Groundwork RI, $214,000: Stormwater detention & green infrastructure at the West End Compost Hub facility.

Town of Little Compton, $107,360: Stormwater management, groundwater infiltration, and resilience of wetland habitat, including habitat restoration at Dunderry Brook and culvert resizing at Meetinghouse Lane.

Town of Richmond, $170,200: Resizing of the Carolina Nooseneck Road for flood reduction, as well as grassland restoration at Beaver River Park and the Richmond Heritage Trail for increased drought tolerance and improved pollinator habitat.

Woonasquatucket River Watershed Council, $298,955: Green infrastructure and erosion control measures at the Groden Center, including preservation of access from the Center to the Woonasquatucket River Greenway.

Grant applications were evaluated and scored by a review committee consisting of members of DEM, the RI Infrastructure Bank (RIIB), the RI Coastal Resources Management Council (CRMC), the RI Department of Health (RIDOH), and the RI Division of Statewide Planning (RIDSP). The 2024 CRF application and proposal review process was conducted in collaboration with RIIB’s Municipal Resilience Program (MRP) Action Grants.

For more information on DEM programs and initiatives, visit www.dem.ri.gov.