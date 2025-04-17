Coastal Land Conserved on Winnapaug Pond

Published on Thursday, April 17, 2025

PROVIDENCE, RI – Senator Sheldon Whitehouse, Senator Jack Reed, Governor Dan McKee, the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM), Rhode Island Coastal Resources Management Council (CRMC), the Town of Westerly, and Save The Bay today announced the conservation of 7.31 acres of coastal land on Winnapaug Pond in Westerly. This project was made possible by a $2.635 million grant award from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) National Coastal Zone Management Program, funded by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

The NOAA award enabled DEM to buy a conservation easement from the Town of Westerly for the Sorensen property, a six-acre undeveloped salt marsh, formerly the Water Wizz property in Winnapaug Pond. This protects valuable habitat, enhances coastal access, and helps buffer nearby communities from climate change and sea level rise in a highly developed area.

“This federal funding will help protect Rhode Island’s natural resources while improving coastal resiliency and enhancing shoreline access to Winnapaug Pond. The $2.6 million we delivered in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will help Westerly and the state preserve this coastal gem and ensure it remains a family-oriented place and a real community asset. Projects like this are essential as the Ocean State continues to prepare for and adapt to the worsening impacts of climate change,” said Senator Reed. “I was pleased to work with my colleagues in the delegation to deliver this federal funding to acquire and restore this property, protect the natural health of Winnapaug Pond, and make it more accessible and resilient for generations to come.”

“The Ocean State’s coastlines are so important to our economy and way of life, and I’m working to harden our coastal defenses in the face of climate change,” said Whitehouse, who developed the National Coastal Resilience Fund to restore and strengthen the natural infrastructure protecting coastal communities. “This federal investment, made possible by our Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, will help protect businesses and homes in Westerly from rising seas and increasingly dangerous storms, while broadening shoreline access.”

“Rhode Island’s more than 400 miles of shoreline are a defining part of what makes the Ocean State so unique,” said Governor Dan McKee. “Protecting this land not only improves public access to Winnapaug Pond, but also strengthens our state’s conservation resilience efforts.”

“This property represents a major win for coastal habitat preservation, climate resiliency, and public shoreline access,” said DEM Director Terry Gray. “DEM is grateful for the federal funding that helped bring this vision to life, and we deeply appreciate the partnership of CRMC, The Town of Westerly, and Save The Bay in making this project a reality.”

"The CRMC is honored to be one of the partners for this project to re-envision the former Water Wizz property as a natural space," said CRMC Executive Director Jeffrey Willis. "Through this NOAA funding and in cooperation with DEM and the Town of Westerly, we'll be able to promote habitat restoration, enhance public access, and reduce coastal hazards in this dynamic environment. Congratulations, everyone."

“The addition of this conservation easement is a great asset for the local community and visitors alike by preserving the property for public access to Winnapaug Pond, allowing endless recreation activities year-round,” said Westerly Town Administrator Shawn Lacey. “This partnership and investment will protect the property for many generations to enjoy.”

"Protecting this unique parcel will provide an area for our valuable coastal habitats to migrate as sea levels rise while enhancing public access to Winnapaug Pond and creating environmental education opportunities,” said Save The Bay Director of Recreation Wenley Ferguson. “Save The Bay commends the Town of Westerly and DEM for their vision to protect this land and NOAA for the funding to make their vision a reality.”

The Town of Westerly and DEM’s Narragansett Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve (NBNERR) are developing a management plan for the property for a project to support public recreation on Winnapaug Pond, which is expected to be completed in November 2025. A restoration plan will be developed by the project team and Save The Bay which will include regrading the site, the removal of invasive plants and the planting of native vegetation, and stormwater management. The restoration plan will also include the creation of accessible and sustainable public access features including permeable paths and a paddlecraft launch. The conservation of this parcel protects important habitat that supports coastal wetland wildlife migration as sea levels rise due to climate change.

