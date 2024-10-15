Sustainable, strengthened partnership and security co-operation at heart of 2024 OSCE Asian Conference

VIENNA, 15 October 2024 – Deepening co-operation to ensure sustainable, strengthened security among the OSCE’s 57 participating States and the Asian Partners Co-operation Group is the focus of the 2024 Asian Conference taking place in Vienna on 15 and 16 October.

The event is co-hosted by North Macedonia, the 2024 OSCE Asian Partners for Co-operation Group Chair and Japan, an Asian Partner for Co-operation of the OSCE. The Conference provides an opportunity for states across Asia and the OSCE region to address issues of common concern and identify areas for deeper co-operation.

“It is an an honour for North Macedonia to Chair the OSCE Asian partners for co-operation group in the course of 2024. Being a firm believer in partnerships and collaboration, a steadfast supporter of multilateralism and a devoted contributor towards peace and security, no effort were spared in this endeavor,” said Zoran Dimitrovski, North Macedonia’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade.

“In the light of today’s challenges, it is important, now more than ever, to discuss our partnerships and collaborative solutions. In an interconnected world, the geographical distance is relative. We are facing challenges of a same nature, coping with consequences of same effect. This is why it is important to engage together and expand cooperation to address the evolving security landscape effectively,” he added.

Conference participants discussed a range of opportunities and challenges facing the OSCE area and ways that Asian partners and OSCE participating States can learn from their experiences.

“Japan became the first OSCE Partner for Co-operation in 1992. This longstanding contribution to the OSCE is based on the firm belief that peace and stability in the Euro-Atlantic and Indo-Pacific is closely linked to each other,” emphasized Yoshifumi Tsuge, State Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan.

“Regional and interregional partnerships have always been at the heart of Malta’s understanding of security,” said Christopher Cutajar, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry for Foreign and European Affairs and Trade of Malta, speaking on behalf of Malta’s OSCE Chairpersonship.

“As early as 1975, Malta insisted that the OSCE could not adopt an inward-looking approach in its efforts to build and strengthen European security. It was Malta’s conviction that led the OSCE to recognize that sustainable security in Europe is inextricably linked to the stability and prosperity of its neighbouring regions. This forward-thinking perspective remains the cornerstone of Malta’s engagement today and guides our dialogue with the OSCE’s Asian Partners for Co-operation,” he added.

Topics under consideration include promoting women’s empowerment and women’s equal participation in the security sector and peace processes, finding common solutions to climate change, and strengthening institutions to protect rule of law, human rights, and fight corruption.

The OSCE Asian Partners for Co-operation Group includes Afghanistan, Australia, Japan, Republic of Korea and Thailand.