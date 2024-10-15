Strengthening dialogue and action to address the needs of Ukrainian Roma impacted by war focus of ODIHR event

Greater efforts are required to address inequalities and the needs of Ukrainian Roma impacted by the war in Ukraine, agreed participants at an event organized this week by the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) during the Warsaw Human Dimension Conference.

“The human rights challenges experienced by Ukrainian Roma remain a matter of importance for ODIHR,” said Tea Jaliashvili, ODIHR Director’s Alternate/First Deputy Director. “We continue to make significant efforts to support both states and civil society in assisting Roma communities from Ukraine.”

ODIHR is continuing its work to provide a platform for discussion between the Ukrainian government, Roma civil society, and the international community, on the challenges facing the Roma community since 24 February 2022.

“The war has brought so much harm to the civilian population, including Roma, who were already suffering from unequal treatment and hardship. The Ukrainian Government continues to implement tailored policies to protect the rights of Roma despite the difficult circumstances,” emphasised Ihor Lossovskyi, Deputy Head of the State Service of Ukraine for Ethnic Affairs and Freedom of Conscience.

Participants in the event, which was organised under the auspices of ODIHR’s Advancing the Human Dimension of Security in Ukraine project, emphasised that forcibly displaced Roma often face prejudice and discrimination, while women suffer particularly from intersectional discrimination and exploitation. To address these concerns, Roma civil society, the international community and the Ukrainian authorities need to join efforts to ensure that the rights of Roma are respected without discrimination and with dignity.

“Promoting and protecting Roma rights is not only an act of justice for Roma, but an indicator of equality in society overall,” said Janush Panchenko, a Roma human rights advocate from Ukraine. “The war has worsened already existing inequalities and forced Roma into profound exclusion. It is a collective duty to prevent further marginalisation.”

ODIHR provides a forum for dialogue between OSCE states and civil society to ensure the protection of Roma communities at risk. The Office has continued to provide a platform for discussion between the Ukrainian government, Roma civil society, and the international community on challenges facing Roma since the war began, and ODIHR has also carried out human rights monitoring of displaced Roma, including women, in Ukraine as well as neighbouring countries.

The Office’s mandate to improve the situation of Roma and Sinti also includes promoting dialogue between OSCE states and civil society to ensure the protection of Roma communities, in line with the 2003 Action Plan on Improving the Situation of Roma and Sinti within the OSCE Area. In December 2023, ODIHR published its five-yearly report on progress made by OSCE states towards Roma inclusion and the many challenges that remain.