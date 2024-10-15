Rubenstein Public Relations Named Agency of Record for IT Intelligent Treatment LLC

We chose Rubenstein Public Relations for their expertise in media relations and strategic brand building” — Kim Laudati

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IT Intelligent Treatment LLC, a leader in regenerative aesthetics, names Rubenstein Public Relations (RPR) as its agency of record to support the upcoming launch of a groundbreaking skin care technology.

IT Intelligent Treatment is led by skincare expert Kim Laudati, an innovator in the skin care industry. RPR will drive a comprehensive communications campaign to increase brand awareness and elevate the profile of the practice and its new breakthrough.

"We chose Rubenstein Public Relations for their expertise in media relations and strategic brand building," said Kim Laudati, Founder and CEO of IT Intelligent Treatment LLC. “Their track record in the beauty and wellness space is unparalleled, and we look forward to working together.

“We are thrilled to partner with IT Intelligent Treatment and Kim Laudati to elevate their innovative contributions to the beauty and wellness industry,” said Richard Rubenstein, President of Rubenstein Public Relations. “Their approach to skincare and rejuvenation is set to disrupt the market, and we look forward to amplifying their story to consumers, physicians, and the broader wellness community.”

