QUASI ROBOTICS UNVEILS MODEL C2 LARGE OPTION WITH EXPANDED SHELF CAPACITY

Quasi Robotics Unveils the Model C2 Large Option - Autonomous Material Transport Cart With Expanded Shelf Capacity

Model C2 Large offers enhanced capacity without compromising the agility and intelligence of the original Model C2.” — Alena S.

FREDERICK, MD, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Quasi Robotics, the developer of autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) behind the leading C2 Robotic Cart for material transport, today announced the highly anticipated launch of the Model C2 Large, a larger and more versatile addition to its acclaimed Model C2 line. This expansion directly addresses client feedback and market demand for increased carrying capacity without sacrificing the agility and intelligent features of the original Model C2.The Model C2 Large features expanded shelf-space, measuring 32.2 inches by 20.4 inches (approx. 82 cm x 52 cm), enabling businesses to transport a wider range of materials with ease. This added capacity opens up new possibilities for clients across healthcare, manufacturing, and logistics who require reliable movement of larger payloads with fewer trips and faster turnaround times."We're thrilled to deliver the Model C2 Large as a direct result of listening to our clients and understanding their needs," says Alena Shumova, Director of Marketing at Quasi Robotics. "By incorporating their feedback, we’ve developed an additional option that offers enhanced capacity without compromising the agility and intelligence of the original Model C2."Key features of the Model C2 Large:Expanded Shelf Size: 32.2 in x 20.4 in (~82 cm x 52 cm) shelves accommodate larger items and increased load variety.Enhanced Versatility: Handles a wider variety of materials and tasks, adapting to diverse operational needs.Uncompromised Agility: Maintains the same maneuverability and compact design as the Model C2, navigating tight spaces with ease.Advanced AI-Powered Navigation: Utilizes the same cutting-edge AI and sensor technology for safe and efficient autonomous operation.Seamless Integration: Compatible with existing Quasi Robotics infrastructure and software for easy deployment and management.Affordable Automation: Model C2 Large is $16499.00 USD delivered.The Model C2 Large is available for order immediately. To learn more, visit www.quasi.ai or contact info@quasi.ai.For full Model C2 Large Technical Specifications , please visit: https://www.quasi.ai/c2-cart/ About Q.AIQ.AI is a universal set of algorithms to power any robot. It allows users to assign tasks with a few clicks, audit logs its activity constantly, manages Cloud Connect™ and enables robots to perform sophisticated actions. Q.AI™ is the “brain” of all Quasi machines.About Quasi RoboticsFounded in 2017, Quasi Robotics specializes in software and hardware in the field of autonomous mobile robotics (AMRs). The company delivers robots that greatly enhance, improve accuracy, or completely enable business workflows. Whether a single node in a greater process, or the complete arms and wheels of a business operation, Quasi robots are trusted to deliver.Quasi Robotics – “Intelligent Robots to Better the World”™For more information visit https://www.quasi.ai ###

