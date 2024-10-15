West Virginia Receives Grant to Improve Fraud Prevention, Detection in SNAP

The West Virginia Department of Human Services (DoHS), Bureau for Family Assistance (BFA) and the Office of Inspector General (OIG) have been awarded a Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) Fraud Framework Implementation Grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Food and Nutrition Service (FNS).

The $331,424 grant will support coordinated efforts between BFA and OIG to help the State improve and expand recipient fraud prevention, detection, and investigation efforts using the procedures, ideas, and practices outlined in the SNAP Fraud Framework, a toolkit designed to help states prevent and detect fraud and sharpen their investigative techniques. SNAP participants have been targets of benefit theft through EBT card skimming and card cloning. While most eligible SNAP recipients use their benefits as intended, there are some who violate program rules.

“This grant is a tremendous opportunity for West Virginia to strengthen the integrity of our SNAP program and improve how we handle fraud prevention and detection,” said Inspector General Ann Urling. “By utilizing new tools and resources, we can more efficiently track and manage investigations, educate recipients on the importance of program compliance, and ensure benefits are protected for those who rely on them.”

"We are grateful for this grant from the USDA, which will significantly enhance our ability to prevent and detect fraud in the SNAP program here in West Virginia," said Cynthia Persily, Ph.D., Cabinet Secretary of the West Virginia Department of Human Services. "Working in partnership with OIG staff and implementing advanced case management and fraud reduction systems, we can better protect the integrity of this vital program and ensure that benefits are going to those who truly need them."

OIG monitors compliance within DoHS programs, to improve oversight of the SNAP program by implementing a Case Management and Fraud Reduction system to track SNAP investigative caseloads, aiming to standardize and enhance various aspects of the investigative process. This includes improving the gathering of investigation data, automating claims calculations, managing case systems, and preparing evidence packages. In addition, DoHS will engage in an aggressive SNAP Recipient Integrity Education program that will explain SNAP fraud and associated penalties to prevent households from committing or becoming victims of common program violations.

West Virginia is one of only 10 states awarded a SNAP Fraud Framework Implementation Grant this year. States will use the grant funds to support new fraud prevention projects that fall under any of the seven components of the SNAP Fraud Framework: organizational management, performance measurement, recipient integrity education, fraud detection, investigations and dispositions, analytics and data management, and learning and development.