NEWS ADVISORY: Gov. Spencer J. Cox to host press conference on fentanyl crisis today

Gov. Spencer J. Cox to host press conference on fentanyl crisis today
What:
Gov. Spencer J. Cox and statewide leaders will host a press conference focused on addressing the fentanyl crisis in Utah by identifying and resolving critical gaps in prevention, treatment and law enforcement efforts. Members of the media can find a press kit here.
Who:
Gov. Spencer J. Cox
Jess L. Anderson, Commissioner of Public Safety
When:
Today, Oct. 15 at 10:00 a.m.
Where:
Cottonwood Park, 1580 W North Star Dr 300 North, Salt Lake City, UT 84116
# # #
