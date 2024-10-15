NEWS ADVISORY: Gov. Spencer J. Cox to host press conference on fentanyl crisis today

Submit Release
MEDIA ADVISORY

Oct. 15, 2024

Contact:

Robert Carroll

Office of the Governor

(801) 243-2290, rcarroll@utah.gov 

Gov. Spencer J. Cox to host press conference on fentanyl crisis today

What:

Gov. Spencer J. Cox and statewide leaders will host a press conference focused on addressing the fentanyl crisis in Utah by identifying and resolving critical gaps in prevention, treatment and law enforcement efforts. Members of the media can find a press kit here.

Who: 

Gov. Spencer J. Cox

Jess L. Anderson, Commissioner of Public Safety

When: 

Today, Oct. 15 at 10:00 a.m.

Where:

Cottonwood Park, 1580 W North Star Dr 300 North, Salt Lake City, UT 84116

# # # 

