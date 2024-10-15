NEWS ADVISORY: Gov. Spencer J. Cox to host press conference on fentanyl crisis today

MEDIA ADVISORY Oct. 15, 2024 Contact: Robert Carroll Office of the Governor (801) 243-2290, rcarroll@utah.gov Gov. Spencer J. Cox to host press conference on fentanyl crisis today What: Gov. Spencer J. Cox and statewide leaders will host a press conference focused on addressing the fentanyl crisis in Utah by identifying and resolving critical gaps in prevention, treatment and law enforcement efforts. Members of the media can find a press kit here. Who: Gov. Spencer J. Cox Jess L. Anderson, Commissioner of Public Safety When: Today, Oct. 15 at 10:00 a.m. Where: Cottonwood Park, 1580 W North Star Dr 300 North, Salt Lake City, UT 84116 # # #

