MEDIA ADVISORY: Gov. Cox to host ceremonial signing advancing energy in Utah

April 25, 2025

Contact:
Robert Carroll
Office of the Governor
(801) 243-2290, [email protected]

What: 

Gov. Spencer J. Cox will host a ceremonial signing for key energy legislation passed during the 2025 General Legislative Session, along with a new memorandum of understanding with Idaho National Laboratory. Together, these measures mark a major step forward in Operation Gigawatt, the governor’s effort to double Utah’s energy production in the next decade.

When: 

Monday, April 28, 2025 | 5:30–6:00 p.m

Where: 

Governor’s Mansion – East Lawn
603 E South Temple, Salt Lake City, UT

Who: 

Gov. Spencer J. Cox

Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson

Joel Ferry, Executive Director, Department of Natural Resources

Emy Lesofski, Office of Energy Development

John Wagner, Director, Idaho National Laboratory

Sen. Scott Sandall

Sen. Ann Millner

Rep. Carl Albrecht

Rep. Christine Watkins

Rep. Jefferson Moss

Other invited legislators, energy stakeholders, and community leaders

###

