MEDIA ADVISORY: Gov. Cox to host ceremonial signing advancing energy in Utah

April 25, 2025 Contact:

Robert Carroll

Office of the Governor

(801) 243-2290, [email protected] What: Gov. Spencer J. Cox will host a ceremonial signing for key energy legislation passed during the 2025 General Legislative Session, along with a new memorandum of understanding with Idaho National Laboratory. Together, these measures mark a major step forward in Operation Gigawatt, the governor’s effort to double Utah’s energy production in the next decade. When: Monday, April 28, 2025 | 5:30–6:00 p.m Where: Governor’s Mansion – East Lawn

603 E South Temple, Salt Lake City, UT Who: Gov. Spencer J. Cox Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson Joel Ferry, Executive Director, Department of Natural Resources Emy Lesofski, Office of Energy Development John Wagner, Director, Idaho National Laboratory Sen. Scott Sandall Sen. Ann Millner Rep. Carl Albrecht Rep. Christine Watkins Rep. Jefferson Moss Other invited legislators, energy stakeholders, and community leaders ###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.