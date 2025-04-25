MEDIA ADVISORY: Gov. Cox to host ceremonial signing advancing energy in Utah
April 25, 2025
Contact:
Robert Carroll
Office of the Governor
(801) 243-2290, [email protected]
What:
Gov. Spencer J. Cox will host a ceremonial signing for key energy legislation passed during the 2025 General Legislative Session, along with a new memorandum of understanding with Idaho National Laboratory. Together, these measures mark a major step forward in Operation Gigawatt, the governor’s effort to double Utah’s energy production in the next decade.
When:
Monday, April 28, 2025 | 5:30–6:00 p.m
Where:
Governor’s Mansion – East Lawn
603 E South Temple, Salt Lake City, UT
Who:
Gov. Spencer J. Cox
Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson
Joel Ferry, Executive Director, Department of Natural Resources
Emy Lesofski, Office of Energy Development
John Wagner, Director, Idaho National Laboratory
Sen. Scott Sandall
Sen. Ann Millner
Rep. Carl Albrecht
Rep. Christine Watkins
Rep. Jefferson Moss
Other invited legislators, energy stakeholders, and community leaders
