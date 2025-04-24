NEWS RELEASE: Gov. Cox Issues Drought Executive OrderWater conservation critical as Utah’s water supply faces a drier year

Salt Lake City (April 24, 2025) – With low streamflow forecasts, increased water demand as temperatures rise and southern Utah experiencing extreme drought, Gov. Spencer J. Cox issued an Executive Order today declaring a state of emergency in 17 counties due to drought conditions. The counties include: Washington, Iron, San Juan, Kane, Juab, Emery, Grand, Beaver, Garfield, Piute, Millard, Tooele, Uintah, Carbon, Sevier, Sanpete and Wayne. This declaration reflects USDA’s disaster classifications that are informed by the U.S. Drought Monitor and NRCS’s water supply report.

At its recent meeting, the Drought Response Committee recommended that the governor issue a drought declaration.

“We’ve been monitoring drought conditions closely, and unfortunately, our streamflow forecasts are low, particularly in southern Utah,” said Gov. Cox. “I urge all Utahns to be extremely mindful of their water use and find every possible way to conserve. Water conservation is critical for Utah’s future.”

This year, Utah’s snowpack peaked at 14.3 inches on March 23, which is equal to the state’s typical annual peak. While this may seem positive, southwestern Utah’s snowpack was only about 44% of normal, and winter temperatures were 2 degrees Fahrenheit higher than normal. Reservoir storage is at 84% of capacity, which will help the state weather drought. However, drought is unpredictable, and taking proactive measures to prepare is critical.

“The state partners closely with federal agencies to share critical water supply and drought updates,” said Joel Ferry, executive director for the Utah Department of Natural Resources. “Proactive planning is essential. We ask all Utahns across all sectors to use less water to help stretch the water supply.”

Currently, severe drought covers 42% of the state, and 4% is in extreme drought.

The last time conditions warranted a drought declaration was when Gov. Spencer J Cox issued an executive order on April 22, 2022. At that time, 65% of the state was in extreme drought, with over 99% of Utah experiencing at least severe drought conditions.

Learn more about current drought conditions and impacts in Utah.

Water-saving Recommendations

Gov. Cox asks Utahns to use water wisely, both indoors and outdoors. Find water-saving tips at SlowTheFlow.org.

Wait to water until temperatures are in the mid-70s for several consecutive days, and check the Weekly Lawn Watering Guide for customized recommendations

Fix leaks

Run full loads (dishwashers and washing machines)

Turn off the water while brushing teeth, shaving, soaping up, doing dishes or rinsing vegetables

Reduce showers by at least one minute

Get rewarded for participating in water-saving programs like water-smart landscaping, toilet replacement, and smart sprinkler controllers

Drought Response Plan



The Utah Drought Response Plan prepared in 2022 outlines the process to monitor the state’s water supply availability. The Division of Water Resources monitors conditions through monthly coordination with state and federal partners. The Drought Response Committee meets twice a year regardless of drought conditions. If drought develops, the committee meets more frequently to coordinate and address needs.