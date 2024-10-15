OneKey® MLS Appoints Three Staff Members, Recognizes Achievements of Team Leaders

Unlock Opportunities with OneKey MLS

FARMINGDALE, NY, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- OneKeyMLS, one of the largest multiple listing services (MLS) in the U.S. and the leading MLS in New York State serving more than 43,400 real estate professionals throughout Long Island, New York City, and the Hudson Valley, is pleased to announce several staff appointments and industry achievements.Gary Connolly has been named Senior Vice President of Business Development for OneKey MLS, responsible for managing current strategic initiatives as well as creating new development opportunities. Connolly will be focusing on driving growth and revenue for OneKey MLS, while staying informed of market trends and the competitive landscape, and participating in industry relations. Previously, Connolly was Chief Strategy Officer at Hudson Gateway Association of REALTORS, Inc. (HGAR), and earlier was Director of Multiple Listing Service and Information Systems.Jeff Marzo has been named Senior Product Manager at OneKey MLS and is responsible for performance and usage metrics, quality assurance and product documentation. Marzo also will serve as a point of contact for vendors regarding product-related inquiries/updates. Marzo previously was the Director of Technology at HGAR.LaVerne Brown has been named Tier 2 Support Manager for OneKey MLS and will assist with internal training to help ensure staff is well-equipped to support customers. Brown is responsible for handling support issues, improving processes to increase customer satisfaction, updating OneKey MLS’s knowledgebase, and assisting with learning and development needs. Previously, Brown was Manager of Multiple Listing Services for HGAR and oversaw day-to-day operations of the MLS and taught classes in MLS operations for the Hudson Gateway School of Real Estate.In other news, OneKey MLS Marketing Director Trish Ketelsen has received CMLX1 designation as a certified MLS management specialist, recognizing her industry knowledge and professional competencies in MLS management skills.In addition, OneKey MLS Board of Managers member Tom Hurdelbrink, Principal of Hurdelbrink Consulting LLC, has been inducted into the Council of Multiple Listing Services (CMLS) Hall of Fame. Hurdelbrink, retired CEO of Northwest MLS, was recognized at the CMLS conference last month in Seattle, Wash. for his lifetime of leadership, passion, and knowledge, which has elevated the MLS industry. Hurdelbrink’s distinguished career in the MLS/real estate industry spans 34 years and several states.“We are delighted to welcome our long-time colleagues Laverne, Gary and Jeff into their new roles at OneKey MLS, and celebrate the achievements of Trish and Tom,” said Richard Haggerty, CEO of OneKey MLS. “We are fortunate to have such passionate and forward-thinking professionals on our team, especially as OneKey MLS continues to expand its suite of innovative products and solutions, and its geographic footprint.”OneKey MLS is owned by HGAR and Long Island Board of REALTORSAbout OneKeyMLSOneKeyMLS is one of the nation’s leading Multiple Listing Services, serving 43,400 real estate professionals and 4,300 participating offices throughout Long Island, New York City, and the Hudson Valley. OneKey MLS provides reliable property listing data, invaluable market insights, and an extensive suite of innovative industry tools and services.###

